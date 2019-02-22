New manager Christian Appleford was brought back down to earth with a bump as his Hadleigh United side surrendered their four match unbeaten run at the hands of a rampant Woodbridge Town side.

The Woodbridge goalkeeper saves at the feet of Hadleigh’s Brett Crisp

The 8-2 defeat was the Brettsiders’ biggest loss of the campaign but, with sides below them also dropping points, they remain 16th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table and still nine points ahead of second-bottom Great Yarmouth Town, who hold two games in hand.

Hadleigh fashioned a few early chances, with Tom Driscoll’s effort having to be tipped over, before Woodbridge took the lead in the 19th minute through Jake Rudge.

The play continued to be fairly even and Hadleigh got back on level terms when Kyron Andrews converted unmarked from Kyle Cassell’s cross shortly before the interval.

But thereafter the 158 spectators were shocked to see Woodbridge run riot, scoring seven goals, with only a reply from Driscoll’s header at 5-0 down.

Rudge ended the match with four while former Ipswich Town player Carlos Edwards scored direct from a corner with Ryan Kebble adding number eight.

Appleford will be expecting his side to bounce back at the first attempt when they travel to relegation rivals Ely City on Saturday (3pm). The Robins are five points worse off.