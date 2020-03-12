Tom Clark is looking for his Cornard United side to cut out the ‘stupid mistakes’ in order to bounce back from his first defeat in charge in a key game in their season this weekend.

Following a 4-1 reverse at home to an impressive Ipswich Wanderers side on Friday evening, the Ards travel to a Diss Town side on Saturday (3pm) who currently occupy the 10th spot they themselves have targeted.

The gap from their current 14th place position in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table to The Tangerines remains 10 points, after a strong AFC Sudbury Reserves side claimed a 2-0 win at their Brewers Green Lane base on Tuesday.

Ipswich Wanderers' players celebrate as dejected Cornard United players look onPicture: Roger Cuthbert (31339635)

Two goals in each half saw Ipswich Wanderers record a comfortable 4-1 victory to condemn Clark to a heavy first defeat in charge, his second game at the helm since replacing Dave Childs.

A wonder strike by right-back Nathan Speed broke the deadlock in the 40th minute before left-back Lewis Kincaid’s fine volley quickly made it 2-0 before half-time.

Another two followed for the visitors, a fine half-volley from George Mrozek and converted cross by Sebastia Pons Llado, before Scott Sloots’ 80th minute consolation.

Cornard United v Haverhill Borough - Tom Clark, Cornard manager (left).Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (29951978)

Clark said: “Four stupid mistakes cost us. They made one mistake and we scored from it and we made four clear mistakes and they scored from them.

“We battled over the park today but it wasn’t enough. They are where they are in the league for a reason.

“It just wasn’t good enough from the boys and they all know that.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, he does see a blueprint for success emerging off the back of the result and performance though, to keep their top 10 chase alive.

Ashley Sloots of Cornard United on the ball on his debut for the club against Ipswich WanderersPicture: Roger Cuthbert (31339633)

“Yes, it is definitely a big game for us. definitely. If we battle like we did today there is absolutely no reason why we can’t get something.

“We have just got to cut out so many mistakes, which is something that we will be working on in training, and our possession ball in midfield and at the back.

“We know we need to win every game we can at the minute.

Nathan Speed scoes a great long-range effort past Cornard United keeper James Askew in Ipswich Wanderers' 4-1 victory at Blackhouse LanePicture: Roger Cuthbert(31339618)

“Debenham will be here on Tuesday (7.45pm) and I know it’s obvious but we want to get as many points as we can.

“We had a good result a few weeks ago and then we had a break from the game being called off which doesn’t help.”

Cornard had gone into Friday’s game, after the Blackhouse Lane pitch passed a pitch inspection, missing midfielders Asa Cansdale, George Vallentyne (both holiday) and strikers Andy Fisher and Aaron Collier (unavailable).

It handed a first senior start for Aaron Pengelly, while recent recruit from Long Melford, Ashley Sloots, made his debut in the side whose attack is spearheaded by his brother, Scott.

Scott Sloots fires in a shot at goal for Cornard United against Ipswich Wanderers. He scored their only goal of the evening from inside the box late onPicture: Roger Cuthbert (31339627)

But all the former are set to be back for the weekend’s trip into Norfolk, Clark confirmed.

Asked if the performance of seventh-placed Wanderers was the benchmark his side need to strive for, he replied: “Absolutely.”

Cornard: Askew, Judge, Newton, Bell, Prentice, Goldsworthy (c), Willings, A Sloots, S Sloots, Pengelley, Johnson. Subs: Drury, Holmes, Cransdale, Dowding, Ivatt.

Attendance: 58

Free Press Man of the Match: Sam Newton. The left-back impressed at both ends of the pitch, carrying the ball well, producing accurate passes and showing a good defensive brain.

Halstead fall in last eight

* A goal 16 minutes from time saw hosting Halstead Town exit the Tolleshunt D’Arcy Memorial Cup at the quarter-finals stage 1-0 to Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday.

There was an impressive turnout for the cup tie of 185 at the Millbank Stadium.

The Humbugs (7th) return to Thurlow Nunn League First Division South action on Saturday at home to 15th-placed Hackney Wick (3pm).

Mark McLean's side are now six points off a top four automatic promotion place following sides around them having almost caught up with their games in hand. Current fourth-placed May & Baker and third-placed Little Oakley both hold a six-point gap on Halstead having played a game less than them.

