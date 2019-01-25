Michael Schofield felt Cornard United were worth more than the point they gained in Saturday’s goalless home draw with top six side Fakenham Town.

The mid-table Ards extended their unbeaten run in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North to four matches with the result.

But joint manager Schofield believed they could and should have converted their chances to take all three points.

Football action from Diss Town v Cornard United - Paul Betson (D) and Michael Schofield (C)..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6022323)

“Our football and build-up was good but we just couldn’t find the right end product once we had got to the final third,” he said.

“We really deserved to be leading by at least one at half-time.

“With about 10 minutes to go we had a golden chance to take the points with Ezra (Drann) running down on goal, but unfortunately his touch was heavy allowing the ‘keeper to come out and smother at his feet before he could really get a clean strike away on goal.

He added: “That was the only real chance (in the second half) but we had dominated most aspects of the game and once the final whistle went there was a few of their players telling me we deserved more, so they knew they’d been outplayed and out worked.”

He said he was focusing on the positive of a rare clean sheet, however, as well as the performance of returning midfielder Ryan McGibbon, who has been away travelling.

“Obviously we lost Brad James which was a blow but now we’ve got Ryan McGibbon back fit and he’s like a new signing,” said Schofield. “He was sensational for the first 45 minutes on Saturday and looked back to his best, so hopefully he can kick on from here.”

He revealed they are waiting to speak to a few potential new players ahead of tonight’s short trip to AFC Sudbury Reserves (7.45pm). And he said there has been an extra buzz in the squad with a Friday night game looming, with Schofield an advocate of the benefits of them for non-league.

Football action from Diss Town v Cornard United - Cornard Goal Keeper Matthew Grove..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6022322)

“As a team we are all excited for to get out there. Friday night football is great and in my opinion should be introduced more across non league: bigger gates, more time for players to relax over the weekend; everyone’s a winner!”

Cornard suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Friday’s opponents, who currently sit four places above them in the table, on Boxing Day.

“We know how good they are, I have so much respect for the coaches over there because the way they play and the shape they have is so impressive, and it was a shock first half last time out with how good they were at it, but we take a lot of optimism from the second half as really, we battered them for half hour, got one, and should of got two or three but it wasn’t to be for us,” he said.

“Sudbury asked me earlier in the season if we could move it to a Friday, and i was all for it so hopefully there is a good turn out to see two young teams playing a proper game of football.”