AFC Sudbury head into Saturday’s key home game with fellow slow starters Basildon United (3pm) boosted by the return of last season’s top goalscorer, midfield maestro Callum Harrison.

The ex-Colchester United Under-23s player has returned from an experience of playing in New Zealand and made his return as AFC fell to a 5-1 Velocity Trophy Group 1 defeat at Coggeshall Town on Tuesday.

“It is good to have him back and he looked good last night getting 90 minutes,” said assistant manager Lee Norfolk, as the Isthmian League Cup group match was once again used as a chance to give some of the club’s younger academy players some first-team action.

AFC Sudbury at Coggeshall Town in the Velocity Trophy - Callum Harrison made his return to the club with 90 minutes in the 5-1 defeatPicture: Steve Screech (17514445)

Harrison, who also worked coaching at Sudbury’s academy last season, having made the move across from Needham Market in the wake of Mark Morsley taking over as manager, found the back of the net 16 times to top their goal charts in 2018/19. His importance to the team was also seen by the fact only Paul Walker (45) and Ben Hunter (43) made more appearances than his 40.

Currently placed 16th in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division, only Saturday’s opponents Basildon (4), along with Brentwood Town (1) and Romford (1), are the sides to have picked up less points than AFC’s six so far in 2019/20 – all played six games.

But Norfolk does not feel Sudbury have been playing that poorly.

"There are one or two issues we need to improve but the performances, other than Hullbridge Sports away, have been good.

"There is no doubt we have to defend better and that is a side we have got to get right."

He said experienced centre-half Adam Baily-Dennis, who has had a muscular leg injury, might be able to make his return on Saturday, depending on how he is at training tonight (Thursday).