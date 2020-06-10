Home   Sport   Article

Manager's business foots the bill for Cornard United ground improvements while players lend their skills for helping hand

By Russell Claydon
Published: 14:42, 10 June 2020
 | Updated: 14:45, 10 June 2020

There may not be any football on but Cornard United players and staff have been still showing their team-work to give their Blackhouse Lane ground a facelift.

Led by manager Tom Clark, whose Braintree-based company DCM Design & Build Ltd have funded the renovations, the players have been lending a hand with various projects to improve the ground ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The club have now completed a complete refurbishment of their home dressing room, including artificial grass on the floor and in the tunnel leading to the pitch.

New pitchside barriers have also been put up.

Clark was thankful to all the players who had helped and said they had utilised the skills of local tradesmen within their team, including electricians Dave Dowding and Colin Athey, along with decorator Charlie Holmes.

Ezra and Rowen Drann also helped out along with club chairman Harvey Doherty.

