When he first took up bowls at the age of 53, Lea Blackham never dreamed he would one day be good enough to represent his country.

CALLED UP: Lea Blackham (left)

But, 15 years on, the Boxford Bowls Club chairman is digesting the news he is set to be part of an England Over-50s side looking to end a poor recent run in the four nations tournament, the National Senior Double Rink competition.

The Polstead resident will take his place in the side to face Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland at Warners Leisure Centre on Hayling Island near Portsmouth over the weekend of January 26-27, after qualifying last month.

“I was delighted,” he said. “I went for the trial and only two of us were non-internationals. They all turned up in their England shirts and I had my club shirt.”

The ex-Sudbury BC player, who reached the last 32 of World Indoor Bowls Championships earlier this year but just missed out in the qualifiers for 2019, added: “It was one of those wonderful days where everything went just right and I knew I had been the best bowler out there.”