Billy Bird is confident he will bounce back from Friday night’s English title defeat to Adam Harper, with negotiations already opened on a re-match.

Billy Bird says his Southern Area super welterweight title triumph on Saturday night was ‘a dream come true’..The former Sudbury Boxing Club member defeated defending champion Matt McCarthy on points to claim the title for the first time in front of a crowd of around 1,600 at the Brentwood Centre..The 24-year-old is now also in line for the next shot at the English champion Ted Cheeseman, with the bout against McCarthy at the weekend also doubling up as a final eliminator for the English title... (4463061)

The Sudbury-raised fighter felt he had done enough to take the decision at the end of 10 rounds for the vacant English super-welterweight crown at the Brentwood Centre.

But he was left gutted after it was announced two of the three judges had Gloucestershire’s Harper two rounds up, while the other went with a draw.

“The decision did not go my way on the night, and it came down to the judges seeming to like his style more than mine. Everyone I spoke to had me two up,” said the ex-Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club member, who lives in Braintree and trains in Norwich.

But the 25-year-old, who plans to take a few weeks off, said he will not be dwelling on the defeat.

Billy Bird (centre) with trainers Jon Thaxton (left) and Graham Everett (right) Picture: Alex Moss. (4463064)

“It is what it is and you just have to get back up and start again,” he said.

“It a was a great entertaining fight and we have no excuses in our camp as it was probably the best (build-up) I have had.

“I can’t take anything away from Harper as he is a good fighter.

“We are hoping he can do a re-match and he was up for it and it is now just down to agreeing terms.

“It is a little setback and listen, I will be back stronger and I will be English champion.”