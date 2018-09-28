Defeated Billy Bird opens talks for a re-match
Billy Bird is confident he will bounce back from Friday night’s English title defeat to Adam Harper, with negotiations already opened on a re-match.
The Sudbury-raised fighter felt he had done enough to take the decision at the end of 10 rounds for the vacant English super-welterweight crown at the Brentwood Centre.
But he was left gutted after it was announced two of the three judges had Gloucestershire’s Harper two rounds up, while the other went with a draw.
“The decision did not go my way on the night, and it came down to the judges seeming to like his style more than mine. Everyone I spoke to had me two up,” said the ex-Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club member, who lives in Braintree and trains in Norwich.
But the 25-year-old, who plans to take a few weeks off, said he will not be dwelling on the defeat.
“It is what it is and you just have to get back up and start again,” he said.
“It a was a great entertaining fight and we have no excuses in our camp as it was probably the best (build-up) I have had.
“I can’t take anything away from Harper as he is a good fighter.
“We are hoping he can do a re-match and he was up for it and it is now just down to agreeing terms.
“It is a little setback and listen, I will be back stronger and I will be English champion.”