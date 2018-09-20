Billy Bird says he is fully prepared to take on Adam Harper for the English super welterweight title tomorrow night.

PUMPED UP: Billy Bird after his Southern Area Super Welterweight win

The former Sudbury Boxing Club member, who won the Southern Area title in his weight class back in March, will get his first shot at the vacant belt when he faces Gloucestershire’s Harper at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood.

It is a fight which Braintree-based Bird describes as ‘the biggest fight of my career’, although the 25-year-old admits he is not looking past his opponent, who fought for the Commonwealth belt in his most recent bout earlier this year.

“I’m feeling great and I’m raring to go,” Bird said.

“I’ve been training for the last 12 weeks now and I feel that every box has been ticked.

“I’ve been training hard and I want to bring that belt back to Sudbury.

“Adam Harper is a good fighter. He’s fought for the Commonwealth title in Australia this year.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s the most relaxed I’ve been about a fight. To win the English title and be the champion of England would be big.

“If I can beat him then that puts us on the path to possible fights for the British, Commonwealth and European titles.

“But I’m not thinking about that. I’m not looking ahead. I’ve got to get past Adam first, win on Friday and then sit down with my team and see what’s next.”

Bird (18-1) and Harper (8-1) had been due to headline last Friday’s card at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich but had to be moved to the MKT Global night in Brentwood a week later after the promoters were hit by withdrawals and were forced to postpone the show.