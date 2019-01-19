East Anglian Premier League Champions Sudbury began their preparations for a third straight title earlier this month, but without Billy Moulton-Day.

Newly-installed captain Adam Mansfield confirmed the bowler has decided to start afresh with Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One side Witham.

“He just fancied a change of scenery,” he said.

SUDBURY: Cricket - Sudbury v Norwich in Premier League title decider Billy Moulton-Day took three wickets.Picture by Mark Westley. (4192109)

“He has been injured a lot over the last few years and wanted to start afresh somewhere.”

Moulton-Day, whose brother Kenny is set to stay with Sudbury, struggled with a hamstring injury over the course of the 2018 season but did play a part in bringing about the Talbots’ successful title defence by bowling 65 overs in the Premier League. He took 13 wickets in total for 341 runs, bowling seven maidens. His best figures in a single match was 3-21.

Mansfield said the club are still working on arrangements for bringing an overseas professional to Friars Street ahead of April.

The side returned to indoor nets at Great Cornard Sports Centre a few weeks ago, with Mansfield saying it has been good to blow away the cobwebs.

“It has been going well,” he said. “Tom Huggins has still been helping as a coach and it is good to have him still involved.”

The Free Press previously reported Huggins will be available to play far less in 2019, due to a change in his commitments with coaching Essex, which will involve more weekend work with the first-team.

l The club’s winter nets for boys and girls begin at Sudbury Sports Centre from Saturday, February 2 and will run from 10 weeks. The sessions for 11 and under will be held from 10-11am and 11-12 for under-15s. Run by qualified ECB coaches at a Clubmark accredited club, there will be a £3 charge per child, per session.