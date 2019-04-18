Bildeston Rangers’ manager is in awe of his team’s progress to next month’s Suffolk Junior Cup final as the side continue to punch ‘well above’ their weight.

David ‘Spike’ Lorimer said Bildeston spent much of the game second best to fellow Touchline SIL Division One side Sporting 87 in Saturday’s semi-final at Ram Meadow, but still managed to win the contest 2-1.

It means they advance to the KBB NEFF Suffolk Junior Cup final – which will take place at Portman Road, home of Championship side Ipswich Town, on May 14 – for the first time ever.

Sporting 87 v Bildeston Rangers in the Suffolk Junior Cup semi-final at Ram Meadow. Sporting 87 score in the first half.. (8749297)

They will meet divisional rivals Bacton United 89, a team they will first take on in the league on April 27 in one of their three remaining league fixtures. But league results did not predict the outcome of the semi-final, with Sporting 87 having inflicted the league double over Bildeston this season.

Spike said: “That’s a good team, we didn’t play well and yet we still scraped a win. The way we played today didn’t show us off at our best; we keep the ball and pass the ball very well and we didn’t do that.

“But we still reached the final and that’s the important thing. For a little village team, getting into another final this year is just brilliant.

“We only have one team, there’s no reserves, and we’re playing against teams with a lot more strength in depth. We’ve been punching well above our weight now for two or three seasons.”

It was competitive from the start, with Sporting 87 clattering the post in the first five minutes before then netting in the 15th minute. James Cadby rose highest to head in from a Sporting 87 free kick on the edge of the area to capitalise on their early pressure.

Sporting 87 v Bildeston Rangers - Suffolk Junior Cup semi-final at Ram Meadow. Bildeston score their second half winner.. (8539478)

But Bildeston equalised quickly, Sam Sharp scoring in the 19th minute from the spot after being brought down in the area. Both sides had good chances to take the lead as the half wore on, but neither were able to score again before the break.

This was partly due to some inspired ‘keeping, with Bildeston captain and shot stopper Charlie De Lara Bell – an Ipswich Academy graduate – making a particularly memorable double save on the half hour mark.

However, he was also involved in a tackle on the last man, outside the area in the first half, that some felt should have led to a red card.

Bildeston came out fighting in the second half and pushed forward. They were rewarded with, what proved to be, the winning goal in the 63rd minute with Charlie Guy heading the ball in at the back post from a cross in from the right.

Sporting 87 v Bildeston Rangers - Suffolk Junior Cup semi-final at Ram Meadow. Bildeston score their second half winner.. (8539477)

Further chances came for both teams, but the final whistle blew at 2-1 for Bildeston, to spark an enthusiastic celebration.

“Sporting 87 played miles better football than we did,” Spike added.

“Charlie’s double save was a big moment in the game. Who knows though, perhaps a score would have spurred us into playing, or it would have changed the game.

“Despite the fact we didn’t keep the ball the way we usually do, I’m really pleased with the boys because they fight hard and they’ve scrubbed a result, so bring on Bacton in the final. They are old friends, we know them well.

“We’ve never made the Junior Cup final before or played at Portman Road – a few of the players have – but it will be a great experience.

“It’s a really proud moment for the club, the players and everyone is delighted. Portman Road awaits us now.”

Sporting 87 v Bildeston Rangers in the Suffolk Junior Cup semi-final at Ram Meadow. Bildeston score from the spot in the first half.. (8759290)

Meanwhile, Sporting 87 manager Jonathan Warnock said: “I thought we were superb in the first half, we dominated and we should have taken one of a couple of chances that came our way.

“A free kick, hitting the post, a couple of other chances and, of course, the controversial call.

“I felt the ‘keeper wiped our forward out but I can understand, on an occasion like this, why the referee didn’t do anything more than a booking but, in my opinion, the ‘keeper didn’t even attempt to get the ball.

“There were a collection of moments though, I don’t think the result came down to that one thing.

“All the goals came from set plays and, I think, the result came down to them reacting quicker in those moments. They are the moments that win games.

“And, if we had taken some of our other chances, we wouldn’t even remember that tackle.”

“I thought it was a genuinely good game and they were the ones to come out the other side of it, but we conducted ourselves very well and played well.

Sporting 87 v Bildeston Rangers - Suffolk Junior Cup semi-final at Ram Meadow. Bildeston celebrate at the final whistle.. (8539476)

“It’s up to players to take chances and we had some chances that we never quite took, and they did, so fair play to them.

“We probably had more chances than them, but you still have to take them.

“From a player’s point of view, they’d love to be at Portman Road, obviously from a club point of view, it would have been a brilliant occasion, but in fairness, today has been a great occasion for the club.

“Yes, we’re disappointed now but, if you’d asked us at the beginning of the season about a semi-final and second in the league, I think we’d take it.

“And the lads have been tremendous and I’m more than proud of them.”

Bildeston Rangers: De Lara Bell (c), Wright, Guy, Goodchild, Rix, Everett, Smith, Alexander, Dilloway, L Dodsworth, Sharp. Subs: Brooks, Lorimer, P Dodsworth, Newbigging, Vinyard.

Sporting 87: Waterfield, Wright, Drewry, Chaplin, Brown, Cadby, Edwards, Lebbon, Ranks, Marsden, Fenning. Subs: Thomas, Taylor, Peterson, Frost, Brown.

Attendance: 215.

Man of the Match: Charlie De Lara Bell – made a number of crucial stops as Sporting 87 struggled to beat him.