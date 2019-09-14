David Lorimer could not be more happy with how his Bildeston Rangers side have begun life in their first ever campaign in the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Senior Division.

The village side earned a historic promotion to Step 7 of the non-league ladder following their second-placed finish in Division One last season.

It was a campaign that also saw them reach a Portman Road final at Ipswich Town, where they missed out on the silverware in the Suffolk Junior Cup final to Bacton United 89.

Sporting 87 v Bildeston Rangers in the Suffolk Junior Cup semi-final at Ram Meadow. Bildeston Rangers. (16369033)

But they have quickly adapted to the higher level with two wins from their opening three matches, with the only defeat coming the Saturday before last against reigning champions Crane Sports with a depleted squad due to holidays (5-0).

They bounced back from that home setback on Saturday though with a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Henley Athletic to ensure it was sandwhiched between three-point hauls, following their 4-1 home win again Capel Plough on August 17.

“Let’s be honest, if someone had asked before we started if we would want two wins from playing against Cranes, Henley and Capel we’d have taken that all day long,” said newly-installed manager David ‘Bart’ Lorimer, who has taken the opportunity while recovering from knee surgery to take over from his dad of the same name in the dugout, following his retirement.

“Crane were very good and we learnt a couple of valuable lessons that helped us in our next game.

“Saturday was massive for us. Cranes are probably the best team on the break you will come up against but Henley are probably the best footballing side we will play all season.”

George de Lara-Bell gave Bildeston the lead in the 63rd minute but once Henley equalised inside the last 10 minutes it looked like they would have to settle for a point. But that was before Daryl Alexander came up with an 89th minute winner.

Bildeston host Benhall St Mary at Consent Lane on Saturday before a big day for the club the following weekend, on September 21, as Ipswich Town Under-18s visit in the Suffolk Senior Cup (both 2.30pm).

Former AFC Sudbury, Hadleigh United and Long Melford striker Lorimer actually drew out the tie himself, having been invited to take part in the draw at BBC Radio Suffolk to mark it being their first ever season in the Senior Cup.

Of the visit of a professional club to their Consent Lane, which has had to undergo extinsive summer works to allow them to keep playing there, Lorimer said: “It will be brilliant and a proud moment for the club.

“For us to draw them is an honour.

“We are certainly turning heads and opening eyes and ears in the village to come down and help us.”

Lorimer has kept the majority of last season’s team intact though has had to recruit due to several players semi-retiring, including influential Paul Dodsworth, meaning they are not available every week.

Teenage centre-back Kalum Benham has made a strong start since joining from their Suffolk Junior Cup conquerors Bacton, while Lorimer’s friend Jack Wade left his post as manager at Mendlesham to be his assistant. He has brought over several players with him, including Nathan Stiles.

Survival is the first aim, but the manager is not ruling out the top six.