This weekend sees Bildeston Rangers bidding to join Cornard United in booking themselves a shot at county cup glory at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road.

Cornard will play Ipswich lower-league side Achilles in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup final on May 10 (7.30pm) after a 2-1 win against Ipswich Wanderers on Friday.

Bildeston goalkeeper Charlie de-Lara Bell believes they have a good chance to also cap their season off with cup success at Portman Road in the Suffolk Junior Cup on May 14 .

They face their rivals for the second automatic promotion spot from Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Division 1 in Bury-based Sporting 87 at Bury Town’s Denny Bros Stadium in the semi-final on Saturday (2.30pm).

“To get to Portman Road and win the Junior Cup and winning the league was our objectives at the start of the season,” said former Ipswich Town Academy goalkeeper de Lara-Bell, who was released at 16.

“It does not look like the league is going to happen now but we have still got a good chance of getting promoted.”

He added: “I am pretty sure Bildeston have never got this far in the Junior Cup. Last year we got knocked out in the quarter-final to Bacton on penalties but the squad is better than last season and I feel we have got a great opportunity.”

Third-placed Bildeston are currently three points off Sporting but hold two games in hand.

Both league games have been tight affairs, with Bildeston’s home fixture in November yielding a 3-1 win before they lost 2-1 four games ago on March 16, having led 2-0 with 15 minutes to go.

Bildeston’s star striker David Lorimer (Bart), formerly of AFC Sudbury and Long Melford, will be unable to play more than a short cameo role in the semi-final though. The player who hit 37 goals from 29 games last season has only been able to make five appearances this campaign, scoring twice, as he awaits a knee operation later this month.

Trevor Vineyard is set to return from injury for his father, David Lorimer senior’s, side while current top goalscorer Sam Sharp took his tally to 17 from 21 games with a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-1 home win over Stow Falcons.

Meanwhile, Cornard United’s joint player-manager Michael Schofield could not be more proud of his side after they hung on for victory in their Senior Cup semi-final.

“I am so buzzing for the boys as they deserve it. We are such a tight group.

“We aimed to get to the final of this competition at the start of the season and that is exactly what we have done.

“We, as a group, have got a real chance of winning it.”

He added: “Right now the over-riding emotion is pride.”