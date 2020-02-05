AFC Sudbury supporters were left with big grins on their faces after watching their side put three goals past their ‘biggest rivals’.

A bumper crowd of 518 supporters saw Sudbury dominate Bury Town at home on Tuesday night on their way to a 3-0 victory in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division clash, their first win in more than a year over the Blues.

Reece Harris opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a wonderful solo effort before second-half goals from Callum Harrison, direct from a corner, and a debut goal for youngster Kyle Cassell sealed three points for the home team.

Kyle Cassell celebrates his first senior goal in AFC Sudbury 3-0 home win over Bury Town in ILN. Picture: Clive Pearson (28420315)

Manager Mark Morsley said: “We needed to get a win, it’s a local derby and we wanted to beat Bury, that’s the way it is against our biggest rivals.

“I was pleased with the performance, I know that Bury will say they had a couple of players missing but then we had no Sean Marks, Freddie King and we then lost Reece Harris at half-time; so you have to deal with whatever the situation is, and I thought we did that well.

“We looked more of a team than Bury – particularly out of possession – we worked really hard and we made good decisions in possession as well.

Callum Harrison scores directly from a corner in AFC Sudbury 3-0 home win over Bury Town in ILN. Picture: Clive Pearson (28420352)

“We had three or four really good performances and (Adam) Bailey-Dennis was clearly the best player on the pitch; he deserved to be named man of the match. Paul Walker also made two or three really good stops, Billy Holland and Ben Hammett were good, it was just a very good day for us.

“The key difference was that we had a little bit more desire.

“I know it often happens in local derbies with the team lower in the league, at all levels of football, getting the win so it’s not that rare a situation, but it also shows that we are not a 14th-placed side.

“We’re not ready for the play-offs yet but we are a top eight or nine side and, if we can just get some consistency, then we should climb that table. But to build consistency you need to have a group with the desire to work hard and work together and, as time goes on, that’s developing.

Gallery1

“We haven’t always got the results we’ve deserved but I don’t think anyone could say that we didn’t deserve to win this one.”

Former Sudbury academy star turned Bury Town player Ross Crane threatened the goal with a shot just wide of the post on 12 minutes before Bury again had the best of the early chances with Lounes Foudil firing over on 20 minutes.

He then combined with Tommy Smith to hit AFC on the counter in the 25th minute but Crane’s shot was then blocked. A minute later and Bury’s early pressure proved fruitless as Harris netted from the home side’s first real look at goal.

He beat the advancing George Bugg on the edge of the area before dribbling past the young keeper and dodging two defenders to ensure a clear shot at goal.

Walker made the first of a number of key interventions to deny Joe Hood a minute later, as he tipped the ball wide from a close range toe tap.

Tom Maycock then shot straight at Bugg in the 37th minute as the half ended with just the one goal.

Harris’s injury troubles resurfaced but replacement Cassell made the most of his opportunity with a score.

Walker saved an Olly Hughes shot in the 50th minute as Bury had the majority of shots on target, despite Sudbury dominating possession and winning the midfield battle.

But it was the home side that netted a second, another individual bit of skill from Harrison in the 52nd minute, as Bury could do nothing but watch as his corner kick found the top corner of the goal.

Walker once more denied Hughes in the 64th minute as he got low to tip away a close range header with very little time to react, before Cassell calmly slotted home from a Bailey-Dennis header across the face of goal in the 71st minute for Sudbury’s third score of the night.

Morsley added: “Brilliant to get that clean sheet. We’ve now beaten each other 3-0 at home this season; it’s funny how football goes but I think we are less naive now.

“We dominated for an hour over there but got caught out and our team now has a different mentality; the change of the coaching staff has changed the focal point of every player, we are slightly more organised around understanding our opposition and how to deal with them.

“It’s a big lift, for everyone in the club, the management team, the players and particularly all the volunteers who make our job a lot easier. That’s the great thing about this. Next season we definitely have to kick on a little bit but tonight showed that we’re going in the right direction.”

Sudbury: Walker, Bennett, Critchley (Grimwood 66’), O’Malley, Bailey-Dennis, Altintop, Hammett, Holland, Harris (Cassell 46’), Harrison (Hunter 80’), Maycock.

Attendance: 518.

Free Press Man of the Match: Adam Bailey-Dennis – a commanding presence in both attack and defence.

* Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury’s away trip to Basildon on Saturday, February 1 was postponed.

Read more Football