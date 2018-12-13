After a stand-out performance helped AFC Sudbury to beat Soham Town Rangers 2-0 at the weekend, manager Mark Morsley has insisted young full-back Liam Bennett has a bright future ahead of him.

An injury to Joe Whight saw AFC’s first-year scholar make his senior debut against Basildon United on November 10, and he has gone on to make six appearances in all competitions, the most recent of which was particularly eye catching.

Not only did the 17-year-old get his name on the scoresheet, he offered Soham’s tricky winger Prince Mutswunguma very little change and also got forward to great effect when the opportunities arose.

Morsley was suitably impressed, and believes that Bennett’s attitude off the field of play has been a large contributing factor to his positive start to life in the Bostik League North Division.

“Everyone was a seven-and-a-half plus out of 10, but either ends of the spectrum – Liam and Paul Hayes – they were tremendous,” said the AFC chief.

“I first saw Liam playing for the under-18s and was very impressed.

“He has come in because of a couple of injuries and suspensions and has not been fazed.

“He is a young lad who his parents can be proud of because he comes in, shakes our hands and is very respectful.

“He goes to the academy half an hour early every day and does stuff on his own.

“He trains like he plays and he is not concerned by the fact he is a little bit short. It is about knowing when to break and he does it well. Liam has a bright future ahead of him if he keeps going.”

Bennett will be looking to retain his place in the starting line-up on Saturday when the ninth-placed Yellows play host to second-from-bottom Dereham Town (3pm).

The Norfolk side have been on a poor run of late, winning none of their last five league outings – losing four.

Morsley should have recent arrival Tom Monk available for selection again after he missed the win over Soham through illness.

AFC go into the game with the worst home record in the division, having picked up just five points from a possible 21.

That is in stark contrast to their away form, with only three sides able to boast better records.

l In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, AFC Sudbury Reserves are ninth following Saturday’s 5-3 home triumph at the expense of their Leiston counterparts.

It is now back-to-back wins for Sudbury’s second string, who do not return to action until December 22 when they play host to Wisbech St Mary (3pm).

* AFC Sudbury Ladies suffered their 11th Eastern Region Women’s Football League defeat of the season on Sunday, going down 6-1 away at Peterborough Northern Star. Emma Pollard scored a hat-trick while Emma Squirrel scored Sudbury’s consolation.

It does not get much easier for second-from-bottom AFC, who will take on table-toppers Acle United at King’s Marsh on Sunday (2pm).

