Having bowled their opponents Mildenhall out for 180, Sudbury’s Darren Batch admitted the league leaders were ‘quite happy’.

Cricket - Mildenhall v Sudbury Mildenhall celebrate 1st wicket Picture Mark Westley. (3921294)

But that was before a spell of lethal bowling had the Talbots reeling on the ropes at 14-4.

Club captain Batch admitted that whirlwind start to their reply saw the damage inflicted. And only a late rally down the order from Kenny Moulton-Day (53), to continue his recent impressive form, and Ben Reece (37), gave some respectability to their score as they fell 55 runs short of the target. That came having not even reached the 30th over.

It sees Sudbury’s lead at the top of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League cut back to a single point ahead of a pivotal pair of home games, starting with Cambridge Granta on Saturday.

They had held a 41-point lead a fortnight back but Saturday’s loss saw them suffer back-to-back defeats for the first time in 2018.

“I think we were fairly happy at the halfway stage. To restrict them to 180 having been 120-3 at one stage was a good effort,” said Batch.

“But then they bowled really well in that first 10 overs, with Rash (Tom Rash) and Loveday (Jack Loveday) getting our top four out for 14.

“The damage was done there, really.”

He added: “There were a couple of positive performances, from Kenny and Ben towards the back end of the innings, but really the damage had been done.”

Tom Huggins 4-31 and James Poulson 3-31 had given plenty of hope after Sudbury had won the toss and elected to field.

But what appeared to be a fairly straightforward task to bounce back from a costly defeat to title challengers Swardeston became anything but as the Mildenhall bowling attack got to work.

Last week’s batting hero Moulton-Day played his normal attacking game and, with Reece, put on 48 for the seventh wicket before the former was out the ball after he had reached his half-century.

Poulson, who with Moulton-Day had put on a stand of more than 100 the previous weekend, could not repeat the heroics and the side were all out for 125 with only Moutlon-Day and Reece reaching double figures.

It saw Mildenhall, who remain third in the league, complete the double over Sudbury and both beat and draw with Swardeston.

The gaining of bonus points (six the previous weekend and five on Saturday) has proved invaluable, meaning the title is still in Talbot hands with two home games left to play.

Batch said he hoped the club’s usual ‘great support’ would continue for the remaining fixtures.