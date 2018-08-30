Following their home defeat to title challengers Swardeston, Darren Batch feels Sudbury are still firmly in the driving seat in their quest to retain their title and just need to stay calm to finish the job off.

Sudbury's Darren Batch Picture: Nick Garnham. (3870935)

The Talbots’ lead at the top of the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League has been cut from 40 points to 21 with three 50-over games (75 points) remaining of the 2018 season.

But the Sudbury club captain is remaining calm in the face of claims that the 57-run home defeat, which saw Joe Gatting smash his way to 160 not out at Friars Street on Saturday, has blown the title race wide open, as the sides head down the home straight.

“I suppose it has closed the gap a bit but I would still rather be in our position than anyone else’s,” he said.

“We have Mildenhall this weekend and have a score to settle there as they beat us earlier in the season.

“We will certainly be going out to even that score up.

“We have three games to go and if we win all three we win the league.

“If we win two and lose one but pick up five bonus points we still win the league.

“It is still our title to win.”

Batch said he felt they were simply undone on Saturday by a brilliant individual piece of batting by Gatting, who he admitted was unplayable on the day, pushing his side’s score past the 300-mark and taking the game away from Sudbury.

But Batch said the six bonus points collected, attributed to the displays of Kenny Moulton-Day (61 runs) and James Poulson (66 runs and two wickets), could have the key say in the title race.

“With three games to go those bonus points that Kenny and James got for us could prove to be vital,” he said.

With a full-strength squad heading to Mildenhall on Saturday (11am), Batch added it was time to show why they went on to be crowned champions this time last year.

“We have been top of the league for a long time and still feel we are the best team in the league and we will be going out Saturday to prove it again.”

Following the weekend’s fixture against a Mildenhall side who set the early pace – and still have a mathematical chance of topping the table – being third and 59 points behind, all that will remain for the Talbots is home games to Cambridge Granta and Norwich.