Despite conceding their realistic chances of a third straight league title went up in smoke with Saturday’s defeat, Darren Batch has said Sudbury will not be taking their foot off the gas.

A two-game run-in in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League begins for the Talbots with a local derby at Bury St Edmunds on Saturday before another Suffolk clash, at Mildenhall, the following weekend (both 11am).

They fell back to third place in the table after Swardeston (396-5) leapfrogged them by inflicting a painful 222 run defeat at Friars Street on Saturday. Sudbury’s reply (174) ended in the 24th over.

It leaves them 43 points behind leaders Frinton-on-Sea with 50 available to play for and 17 off Swardeston.

“We were obviously disappointed at the end of the game and spent a bit of time in the changing room reflecting on it,” said club captain Batch.

“We probably have to give a lot of credit to Swardeston as they are a fantastic side, not just in our division but also nationally, as proved with them reaching the national finals of the T20 and 40-over competitions.”

Former professional Callum Taylor (116) and a player Batch rates as the best batsman in the league, Joe Gatting (100) took the game away from hosting Sudbury with centuries.

The reply got off to a disastrous start when Tom Huggins was bowled out on the first ball, with only Batch (36) and Kenny Moulton-Day (45) getting past 30.

Asked if Sudbury’s title race had now run its course, Batch said it certainly looked that way, but they will keep going until the very end.

“Mathematically it is still possible but Frinton have only lost one game all season and it looks like they are going to be champions and will be very worthy champions,” he said.

“I think we put up a good fight against them this year.

“We beat them at their place to give ourselves hope, but we have probably fallen a bit short.

“I do not think we will be giving up while it is still mathematically possible.

“We are going to Bury this weekend with a bit of local rivalry on the line as well as points.

“We will not be taking our foot off the pedal and we want to finish this year well and as high as possible.”

He added: “Where we were three or four years ago, to be disappointed with second place shows the fantastic improvement we have made year-on-year and is testament to how far we have come as a team.”

Saturday’s meeting with a Bury side (8th) who fell to a nine-wicket defeat at Frinton in their last match, will be the first of two in successive days with the Suffolk T20 Cup Final to follow at Woolpit on Sunday (2.30pm).

It gives Sudbury a chance to at least ensure they will finish their 2019 campaign with a trophy.

Martyn Cull is set to come in for Tom Huggins (Essex commitments) for Saturday’s game at the Victory Ground while opening bowler Jonny Gallagher is also unavailable.