Polstead’s Honor Bartlett has been named under-14 Super G champion at the 2019 GB Alpine Championships.

The 14-year-old crossed the line in 59.11 seconds as she finished more than a second clear of her nearest challenger in Tignes, France.

Despite her success, the Ambition Team racer felt she had not performed at her best but was still delighted with her achievement.

Honor Bartlett in action at the GB Alpine Championships in Tigne, France where she won the Under-14s Super G Picture: SportsBeat (8602559)

The Woodbridge School student even dropped one of her poles close the finish, but it did not deny her victory.

“It’s a really good feeling to win,” Bartlett said.

“I don’t think it was the best run that I’ve had in Super G before – it was a bit of a shocker really.

“I got really late at the top and then I was really late all the way down.

“I went through a gate a little bit at the bottom and dropped my pole, but I finished so it was all ok.

“When you make a mistake you’ve just got to move on from it, you’ve got to keep going and keep making speed.”

The children’s championship ran in Tignes from April 8 to 12, with more than 300 youngsters competing across 12 different disciplines.

It followed a week of exhilarating action at the GB Delancey Alpine Championships, where some of the country’s best senior skiers took to the French slopes to battle it out for a host of silverware.

The two-week event is a breeding ground for the next generation of British talent, as the UK aims to become one of the top five Olympic ski and snowboarding nations by 2030.

And Bartlett is a shining example of a potential future star.

“It was really good here, especially because in all of the other races not everyone’s there,” she added.

“Here, all of the girls are here from all of the other races – everyone comes to this one.

I’ve had a really good season this year.”

