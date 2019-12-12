The performance during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Mildenhall Town may have been on the flat side, but it has done little to detract from what has been a positive 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign so far for Long Melford.

The depleted Villagers rarely troubled home goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe during the encounter at Recreation Way, where second-half goals from new signing James Hall and substitute Ben Nolan (2) earned 14th-placed Mildenhall a much needed victory.

But while manager Jamie Bradbury was disappointed with the result, looking at the bigger picture he was full of praise for his fourth-placed side, who last term had to rely on a late rally to avoid relegation.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Town v Long Melford Matthew Walker Melford keeper punches clear.Picture by Mark Westley. (23642517)

“Ultimately three goals flattered them a bit because we had to change things in the last 10 minutes to try to get back into it and they have hit us twice because of that,” said Bradbury, whose team were due to continue the defence of their League Challenge Cup crown against table-topping Stowmarket Town last night.

“Perhaps we did not really hit our stride but we were missing a lot of players and when you consider that I think we did okay.

“It is easy to get carried away or take things for granted. When we reached 31 points last season, it was the third from last game of the season. It was the first of our final three wins to stay up, so we are in a completely different position now.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Town v Long Melford James Hall with his firstMildenhall goal. Picture by Mark Westley. (23642514)

“What we do not want to do is just relax and switch off. If someone said we would have been in this position at the halfway point – with the chance to move on to 34 points if we beat Godmanchester at home (on Saturday, 3pm) – I would have snapped their hands off.

“If we can get to that point on Saturday I will be delighted, and maybe we could target the top 10 or even top eight during the second half of the season.

“For teams like us, the target has to always be something like the top half but that is easier said than done. But when you are up there like we are now, it shows it can be done.

“We have to keep going. We know we might not finish where we are now, but if we keep pushing then perhaps we can get very close. If you get yourself in the mix and have players available every week then you have every chance.”

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Town v Long Melford Long Melford boss Jamie Bradbury right Picture by Mark Westley. (23642586)

Melford, who last won at Mildenhall in January 2016 when Scott Yearling bagged a brace, had one chance of note during the contest when Kyle Hurley burst beyond a static home defence in the 25th minute, only to shoot straight at Hayhoe.

Up the other end Matt Green was off target with a 41st-minute header that he will feel he should have done better with.

It had been a largely quiet first half from the hosts’ recent signing Hall, who had been starved of any real service. However, within five minutes of the restart he showed predatory instincts.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Town v Long Melford Jake Hayhoe saves forMildenhall Picture by Mark Westley. (23642510)

Melford were unable to clear Kaine Manels’ cross, and when Phill Weavers flicked on the second ball, Hall was waiting at the back post to produce the calmest of finishes.

That was it for clear goalscoring opportunities until the 86th minute when Nolan made the most immediate of impacts.

The lively winger had been on the pitch for a matter of seconds when he took one touch to settle himself, with his second arrowing the ball into the top corner.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Town v Long Melford Joe Asensi Mildenhall Dan Swain Melford Picture by Mark Westley. (23642508)

And four minutes later he settled matters once and for all, this time turning the ball inside Matt Walker’s near post from Scott Chaplin’s square pass.

Melford: Walker, Jackson, Wingfield, Judge, Adams, Waugh, Hemson, Brown, Hurley (Khan 75), Griffiths, Swain.

Attendance: 140.

Read more Football