Having seen the captain he appointed to help bring the club together replace him at the helm of Cornard United, Liam Aves cannot hide his disappointment at not being given the time he felt he was owed to arrest their slide.

Cornard United v Needham Market Reserves - Cornard co-manager, Liam Aves.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4042841)

A busy week at the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club saw Aves sacked as manager just six games into the 2018/19 campaign with his successors, both players in his team in skipper Michael Schofield and goalkeeper Matt Groves, announced along with a new signing on the same day.

Tuesday’s news left a sour taste in ex-Halstead Town Reserves boss Aves’ mouth though, wishing to point out he was given the boot, rather than ‘parted company’ as a club statement said.

Having only provided one win in five league fixtures since going solo as manager following previous joint-boss Ryan Lines taking a break with a new child set to arrive, Aves told the Free Press: “Obviously I’m very disappointed that it’s led to this.

NEW BOSS: Michael Schofield (right) goes into a tackle against Diss Town. After being made Liam Aves' captain at the start of the season and appointed joint manager of the club's under-18s side with Matt Grove, the pair are now in charge of the first team

“I thought that having helped save Cornard from relegation last season, I’d be given the opportunity to rebuild the club after a number of last season’s players had left. But it seems the chairman (Harvey Doherty) is looking for instant success and he believes I’m not the person to provide that.

“The chairman said to me last week that we are three or four players away from being a very good side and he obviously feels Matt and Mike can provide him with these.”

Schofield and Groves had been handed the additional role of managing the club’s under-18s side this season and clearly impressed chairman Doherty, who appointed them to succeed Aves on Tuesday, with the pair taking their first training session that evening.

The club also announced they had made their first signing the same evening with former higher-league Brantham Athletic striker Sean Bartlett agreeing to join. He played 41 games as the Blue Imps finished fifth last season, scoring seven goals.

But Aves, whose last game in charge was Saturday’s 4-2 FA Vase defeat at FC Holland, a fifth defeat in six, including back-to-back 6-0 away defeats in the league, feels he leaves behind a good squad.

HAPPIER TIMES: Liam Aves (left) was all smiles on his appointment as joint manager at Cornard United with Ryan Lines in September last year Picture: Mark Bullimore

“I leave behind a young squad with players that are full of potential alongside some senior players and over the next few weeks I had expected more of the senior players to come back from their travels and get over injuries," he said.

“I’m very thankful for all the messages of support from the squad and people who are connected with the club who are as surprised as I am.

“I will be looking to get back into football as soon as possible as I am currently enrolled on a UEFA B course.”

He addded: “I’ve had some really good times at the club and have learnt a lot.

“To end last season in the position we did after starting 10 games in with one point and five signed on players means I feel I can hold my head high and say I made a positive impact.”

Chairman Doherty provided a late statement to the Free Press’ calls, which we are happy to reproduce in full below.

It said: “With the league being much stronger this season and the added pressure of relegation, I felt that the results and performances from the tail-end of last season and the beginning of this campaign were not good enough for us to maintain our status as a Thurlow Nunn club.

"There was the added unrest within the first-team squad and the possibility of losing four or five players.

"I did not want this season to become a constant struggle against relegation and the possibility of even more unrest so a change had to be made but this was by no means a hasty decision.

"I feel the appointment of two younger men, and with their contacts in the game, (meant) this was the right decision at the right time.

"I would personally like to thank Liam Aves for all of the hard work and dedication that he put into the club over the Summer.

"Liam is a great guy and personal friend but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.

"I felt that now was the time was right to make that kind of decision. I wish him all the very best for the future.

"Cornard United now embarks on a new chapter in its history."

Schofield and Groves’ first game in charge will be at home to Wisbech St Mary on Saturday (3pm), though it is understood a prior commitment means only Schofield will be in the dugout at the weekend.