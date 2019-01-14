Lily May Humphreys struggled to contain her excitement as she learnt she is set to achieve a lifelong ambition of playing at Augusta National later this year.

The Great Cornard-based 16-year-old, who is trained at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club, is one of three England internationals who have received prized invitations to compete in the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur on April 3.

The three-day championship was announced at last year’s Masters Tournament and will be played by an international field of 72. They will all play the first two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club, then have a practice round at Augusta National before the top 30 players play the final round there.

Lily May Humphreys with her invitation to the Augusta National Women's Amateur Picture: England Golf (6498280)

“It’s amazing,” said Humphreys. “This was one of my goals for the year.

“I never imagined I would play at Augusta – and the invitation is cool.”

Her short video of her opening the invitation which mirrors the one sent to competitors for The Masters has been viewed on Twitter more than 48,000 times.

England’s Annabell Fuller and Alice Hewson have also been selected.