Andy Crisp has not ruled Andy Lambert and himself out of the running from leading Hadleigh United in the dugout on a permanent basis, after learning they will have at least two more games in charge.

But the former Brettsiders player, who has been a coach at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club at various ages groups for the last 15 years, to his current position as assistant reserve team manager, has equally not said they will be applying for the post vacated by Shane Wardley at the end of last week.

“We are not thinking about it at the moment as we are just concentrating on the two games in front of us,” he said.

“We know a lot of the players which is to our benefit and I would not say we would not do it.

“It is very much all hands to the pump to help the club out in the short-term at the moment though.”

ENCOURAGEMENT: Hadleigh United joint caretaker manager Andy Crisp applauds play during Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Walsham-le-Willows Picture: Ben Pooley

Reflecting on Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to high flying Walsham-le-Willows, which saw Sam Peters’ free-kick eventually break the deadlock midway through the second-half to leave Hadleigh four points from safety, he said: “The boys reacted really well.

“Upheaval is always hard, but to be fair to them all they all worked really hard.

“There are 15 places between us in the league, but you would not have known it.

“But when you are down at the bottom of the league, that is the way it goes.”

Both goalkeepers were kept busy early on as Romario Dunne forced visiting custodian Steve Fenner into a fine save before Nick Punter palmed clear Ryan Gibbs’ angled shot.

An overhead shot by Nurse was cleared by Ben Elliott with home ‘keeper Punter wrong footed.

On 30 minutes, Kyle Cassell’s deft cross to Kieran Turner saw him control well with his shot inches wide of the far post.

Hadleigh suffered an early second half blow when they lost influential defender Ben Elliott to a dead leg.

Football - Hadleigh United Vs Walsham..Hadleigh's Romario Dunne on the ball in the second half ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (6471073)

Walsham began creating more chances with Hadleigh repelling their attacks.

But their resistance was broken in the 69th minute when Peters’ free-kick from the edge of the area went through the defensive wall and in at the far post.

Hadleigh went close to an equaliser with Driscoll firing just over and Bretty Crisp’s goal-bound header held by Fenner under his bar.

Both Dunne and George Crowe had shots blocked from an injury-time corner as Walsham, now up to third, held on for all three points.

Crisp and Lambert take the side to ninth-place Haverhill Rovers on Saturday (3pm) before hosting fellow strugglers Long Melford the following weekend, targeting much-needed victories.

Chairman Rolf Beggerow, who issued a statement thanking Wardley for his hard work in the role since October 2017, is inviting applications in writing up until January 21. Applicants can email RFBeggerow@aol.com or call him on 07904 069691 to discuss further.