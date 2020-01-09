Dave Childs says the surprise signing of former Premier League striker Marcus Bent can help Cornard United return to its former glories, writes Alex Moss.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club hit the headlines with the announcement that Bent, 41, a scorer of more than 100 goals during a 17-year professional career, had signed for the Ards last Friday.

The ex-Ipswich Town, Everton, Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace frontman did not feature in last weekend’s narrow 2-1 home defeat to Sheringham, but Cornard boss Childs is hopeful of naming his new recruit in the squad for their trip to promotion chasers Downham Town this Saturday (3pm).

Cornard United’s new signing Marcus Bent celebrates scoring for one of his former clubs Charlton AthleticPicture: Matthew Walker (KMG)

“Marcus is a great signing for us,” Childs said. “I’ve been talking to him since the end of November and last week he came on board.

“He’s coming to us as a player and he’ll bring so much experience and knowledge to our younger players in the squad. Bringing in a player like him I think will help us push up the league.

“I know he’s 41 now, but he’s looked after himself. He plays vets football and goes to the gym every day.

“I’m confident he can score goals at this level. We’ve been missing goals since Scott Sloots left to go to Stanway, and I think Marcus can do a job for us.

“I’m looking forward to working with him. Marcus knows he’s going to be treated like any other player here. Our next home game isn’t until the first of February, but I’m sure there will be a lot of interest to come and see him play.”

Second-half goals from Tim Cary and Lawrence Cheese put visitors Sheringham 2-0 up at Blackhouse Lane on Saturday, before Andrew Fisher pulled one back for the Ards with 16 minutes to go.

Cornard, who have also brought in Oli Bell from higher-league Heybridge Swifts this week, currently sit 13th in the First Division North table ahead of trips to Downham and March Town United over the next two weekends.

