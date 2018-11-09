Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club continued their positive and busy start to the season with two members in action on the Thetford Show.

Roman Road, 11, showed a marked improvement in his second ever skills contest as he grew from a tentative start against Jay Russell in their 30kg contest.

Archie Bennett-Bonner, 15, took a split verdict against home boxer Archie Stannard at 60kg.

Sudbury ABC's Archie Bennett-Bonner (left) after his victory

The Sudbury fighter started well behind his jab and boxed neatly to take the first round, but dropped the second. In the third it was all Bennett-Bonner, as he boxed at long range with constant movement to stop the Thetford lad setting up the big attacks.

* Jake Sumner has a walkover in the NABGC Championships Group D (light heavy) as his opponent withdrew. He will box in the pre-quarter-final this weekend.