Christian Appleford believes simple hard work can turn Hadleigh United’s season around, but he will also be looking to see if the transfer market can spark things into life.

The ex-Mildenhall boss and Bury assistant brought in seven new players ahead of his first full season at the Brettsiders’ helm.

But despite admitting on the eve of the big kick off he would be ‘shocked’ to see them battling for survival again, they are just one place and one point off the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, having played more than a third of their matches.

Hadleigh v Thetford - Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21096307)

Saturday’s 6-1 thrashing at in-form Long Melford, who in contrast have now won six straight league games, was their fifth defeat in their last six and third on the spin.

And now Appleford has admitted he will head back into the transfer market in order to help turn their fortunes around.

“We will be looking to do that in the next week or two,” he said, following the final whistle on Saturday.

“We just need to look to build things again.”

A couple of fresh injuries; a suspected broken nose for Ben Elliott and a hamstring issue for Kyle Ferguson, may end up forcing his hand to recruit. But he also believes the current squad are good enough to reverse the results.

Ahead of hosting mid-table Swaffham Town on Saturday (3pm), he said: “We have shown this year when we do click we are a very good side. We have made a commitment, myself included, to work hard now and get things on the up.”