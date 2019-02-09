All three of his fighters may have lost their Eastern Counties Youth Final bouts on their home show, but Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club’s head coach Neil Anderson was left filled with pride.

KNOCKOUT SHOW: Home fighter Nick Judge (right)takes the adulation after convincingly beating Fenland Sparta’s Aiden Fitzpatrick in front of a packed crowd at Sudbury Rugby Club on Sunday

More than 300 people are thought to have packed out Sudbury Rugby Club for their first hosted event of 2019 on Sunday afternoon, which included eight regional finals on a high-class 15 bout card.

It was ultimately an overall picture of what could have been for the host club on the night though as Ruby East, Kie Bryan and Jack Wiffen all performed well in their Eastern Counties finals but lost with only four home fighters prevailing from 10.

The final results could not overshadow what Anderson saw as a big success for his squad’s development though.

“I am pleased with everyone’s performance,” he said.

“Sometimes they can win and I am not happy with them. But they all boxed really well.

HOME WARRIOR: Ellie Mateer (blue)put in an impressive performance on Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club’s show at the weekend

“It was all good for their development and I am proud of them all, even though the results did not go our way. They all gave a good account of themselves in front of a mammoth crowd.”

Wiffen memorably made the England Boxing National Junior Championships final last year but fell at his first hurdle this time around. But that does not tell the full story as he was pitted against Billericay’s national title winner George Liddard in what was his comeback fight after eight months out with a broken elbow.

“We could have done some local club shows but he wanted to do it,” said Anderson of the youngster who is working towards his professional dream, having been recruited to the England Talent Programme off the back of last year’s run.

“George is an NABC champion who has won seven out of seven bouts this season, so we knew it was going to be a tough task.

“It was a cracking fight though and was worth the entrance fee alone.

“George has won the Schools Four Nations and he was just a little bit too fit and sharp. That was all that was lacking; Jack gave it everything.”

He felt Kie Bryan was unlucky to lose on a spilt decision in his final with Billericay’s Tom Browning.

“The other kid was really big and I was really pleased with how he boxed,” he said.

“He has come on really well and I think he will do well in the future.”

Ruby East won the first round of her youth final against Essex University’s Billy Jay Day before running out of steam in what was her first experience of three, three-minute rounds.

KNOCKOUT SHOW: Sudbury’s Cameron Aitken delivers an uppercut to his opponent

Elsewhere, there were wins to celebrate for Nathan Willet, Ellie Mateer, Nick Judge and Cameron Aitken.

And 13-year-old Willet’s unanimous verdict over Albion ABC’s Ryan Halhy provided a real highlight in his first competitive fight.

“He gave the boy a standing count in the last and boxed very well,” said Anderson, who thought Ben Abbott really shone in the preceding skills bouts.

Of Mateer’s performance, her first victory, he said: “She boxed so well and made her opponent look pedestrian.

“She lost to the girl on her home show and that was close, but this showed she is now so far ahead of her.”

South paw Judge made his first fight for a year-and-a-half after recovering from a broken leg playing football a memorable one against Fenland Sparta’s Aiden Fitzpatrick.

“He never really got troubled by the kid,” said Anderson. “Nick is not a strong boy but he ain’t half clever.”

There is not long to wait until Sudbury Rugby Club hosts the club’s next show with tickets available to purchase on the gate on Saturday, February 23, with boxing from 5pm.