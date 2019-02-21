Baris Altintop is set to sign a two-year contract at AFC Sudbury – and Mark Morsley believes he has set the standard for what other second year scholars need to show him between now and May.

After back-to-back away defeats in the Bostik League North Division over the past week, their manager’s claim about not being good enough to break into the play-off picture this season has been borne out.

It leaves Morsley and his staff to concentrate on looking at who they want to offer deals to for next season, with 18-year-old full-back Altintop (31 appearances) already a ‘yes’.

AFC Sudbury v Aveley - Baris Altintop.Pic - Richard Marsham. (7311678)

With Joe Whight limping out of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Barking with a knee injury – which saw the hosts claim victory via two late Ross Elsom penalties after a Paul Hayes first-half strike – the youngster was given the captain’s armband for Tuesday’s game at Brentwood Town (14th). And Morsley felt it was just reward for a player he believes has set a great example to other academy players looking to secure their future at the club.

“He has got huge potential,” he said. “Last year I gave Tyler (French) the captaincy, so whether he is now the youngest ever AFC Sudbury captain I don’t know.

“Baris has done very, very well and he is clearly a success story this year.

“We have already agreed a contract with him going forward that he will be signing at the weekend.

“I like him immensely and he is a good lad.”

He added: “What Baris Altintop has got – which one or two need to develop – he bleeds blue-and-yellow, and that is a key component for me.”

The youngster was looked at in a back three on Tuesday as Morsley shuffled his back in regular skipper Whight’s absence with a persistent knee injury, which is set to rule him out now for a few weeks. It also saw fellow teenager Ben Hammett brought into the midfield for his first start in the senior side.

FOOTBALL: Soham v AFC Sudbury - AFC boss Mark Morsley Picture Mark Westley. (5876827)

Although they conceded within six minutes to Tony Stokes’ effort, the game was in the balance at the break after a Mitchel Hunter own goal had pulled one back after the same player had doubled his side’s advantage in the 36th minute.

But things started going drastically wrong thereafter as the Yellows shipped a further three goals with only Callum Harrison’s 51st minute strike in reply, coming at 3-1 down, to leave them licking their wounds from a 5-2 defeat.

Morsley was lenient on his players after admitting it was partly his fault for putting together an experimental back three.

But he said the second half goals were particularly disappointing after ‘every one came from glaring mistakes’.

He also felt his side could have ‘had three or four goals in the first half’ and made it a very different game.

Likewise on Saturday at Barking, he felt his side should have been 4-0 up in the first 20 minutes and were unfortunate not to come away with a point after French and goalkeeper Paul Walker conceded late penalties.

Ahead of the visit of fifteenth-placed Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday (3pm), who have a dismal away record of 10 defeats from 12 with one win, he said: “They have had some strange results.

“We have not even had a scout go to watch them as it is about us and getting ourselves right.”

* AFC Gold week 42: £100 (296) Mrs K Collins, North Rise, Gt Cornard; £10 (113) Mrs R Mills, Parkwood Drive, Sudbury; £10 L Donnelly, Guy Cook Close, Gt Cornard.