Departing Bildeston Rangers manager David Lorimer Snr would love to see his players go and complete a promotion and cup double by winning the Suffolk Junior Cup at Portman Road on Tuesday (7.30pm), writes Alex Moss.

Bildeston Rangers pose for the cameras before their Suffolk Junior Cup semi-final last month Picture: Phil Morley

Bildeston clinched the runners-up spot in the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Division One, and with it promotion to the Senior Division, on Saturday, after winning 4-0 at already-relegated Mendlesham.

And now Rangers set their sights on next week’s Junior Cup final, against Division One rivals Bacton United 89, in what will be boss Lorimer’s last game in charge, before handing over the reins to his son David Lorimer Jnr.

“I was very pleased for the boys to get promoted,” the Bildeston chief said. “I’m retiring after this season and leaving it in “Bart’s”, my son’s, hands.

“Getting promoted to the Senior Division is great for the club and great for the village. It’s a great achievement.

“There are some great people involved in the club, and there have been some fantastic people who have been at the club but are no longer with us. Ruth Finbow, who was the secretary for years and years, and Sam Seager, who was a goalkeeper and I think played in four Primary Cup finals before going into managing.”

Bildeston went into the last day of the Division One season occupying the second and final promotion spot, but only ahead of Bury-based Sporting 87 on goal difference. Sporting won 3-2 at champions Old Newton United, but it was not enough to usurp Lorimer’s men, who ran out comfortable winners at Mendlesham.

Kieron Dilloway struck once in each half, and Dale Munson and Alfie Smith also netted after the break to earn Bildeston the three points they needed to secure promotion.

Attention for newly-promoted Rangers now turns to next week’s Junior Cup final against a Bacton side who finished fourth in Division One. Their two meetings in the league this season were shared, with Bacton winning 2-1 at Consent Lane in January and Bildeston 3-1 winners at Brickwall Meadow two weeks ago.

“Bacton are a good team and they’ve got a very passionate manager,” Lorimer said.

“I really think it’s anyone’s final. I’m chuffed to bits that the boys have got the chance to play at Portman Road. Bart has played their a couple of times and some of the other lads have played at a good level, but never for a little village at Portman Road.

“It’s been a good season. The season before was good as well (finishing third) and that helped attract some players.

“Hopefully getting promoted and being in the final at Portman Road can help attract more players for next season.”

l Bildeston Rangers are seeking sponsors to help with the additional costs of playing in the Senior Division next season. Call David on 07787 463591 for more information.