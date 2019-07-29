Bures-raised Alex Albon recorded his best ever finish in a Formula 1 car with sixth place in the German Grand Prix – though was ultimately left disappointed.

In his debut F1 season, the 23-year-old had previously counted his eighth-placed finish at the Monaco Grand Prix in May as his season highlight.

The Toro Rosso driver had endured a lean period outside of the points since but thrived in the tested intermittent rain at Hockenheimring to work his way up the grid from 16th for eight points.

HOCKENHEIM, GERMANY - JULY 28: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring on July 28, 2019 in Hockenheim, Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (14443879)

With his team-mate Daniil Kvyat ending on the podium in third though, it could have been an even better race for Albon and Toro Rosso.

“The pace was really good, we were a bit fortunate and we timed our first pitstop right, and I was really excited racing in P4, I was thinking ‘OK here we go,” said the dual Thai and British national.

“Unfortunately, at the second stop we were caught out and pitted a lap later than Dany to switch from wet tyres to dry, so four cars passed us.

Alex Albon is driving for Toro Rosso in his debut season in F1 Picture: Peter Fox / Getty Images (Red Bull Content Pool) (11285632)

“It’s funny, it’s like a disappointing P6 because we were running in P4 for quite a while. It was an amazing job by the team, the strategy was great and we were able to bounce back from a difficult qualifying.”

He added: “I was a bit scared at the start, learning how the car behaves in the wet around this track, although, I’m really happy with how I performed as it was my first time in these conditions in an F1 car.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place in Budapest this weekend.