Covid-19 has delayed it by almost four months, but Bures-raised Alex Albon is set to finally get his 2020 Formula 1 season with Red Bull Racing under way this weekend.

The campaign had been due to start in Melbourne back in March, but the global pandemic halted proceedings.

With restrictions lifting across the globe, eight behind-closed-doors dates have now been added to the diary, starting with Sunday’s campaign opener at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Former Nayland schoolboy Albon – now based in Milton Keynes – has been using his time away from the track productively, and is hopeful that will show when the lights go green at his team’s home GP.

“Having this little extended break was good to sit down with the team and go over 2019 – it was such a hectic year for me,” he told the Red Bull podcast.

“It was nice to have that down time with the engineers just to kind of focus on certain things.

“The main thing is to not over-think it too much – there is not much we can do right now.

“I have been able to do my sim dates and hopefully that will show.”

Last week, Albon got behind the wheel of the Red Bull’s RB16 car at Silverstone as preparations for the new term stepped up.

It was a full 118 days after the car’s previous outing when team-mate Max Verstappen guided it around Barcelona for testing.

“I haven’t been in an F1 car for three months but after five or six laps I was right back into it,” added Albon.

The first few laps felt a bit quick and it took a couple of laps for the eyes to get used to it again, but it all went smoothly and the car feels quick.

“All that work in the gym doesn’t really matter until you see it on track. It’s been a good way to see where I’m at with fitness and I’m happy with it.

“It was also great to see everyone again. I’ve been in regular contact with the guys on my side of the garage since Melbourne, so things haven’t changed too much and it was easy to get that understanding again.

“It was also good for everyone to get used to the new Covid-19 protocols and it’s been pretty seamless. Overall it was a good opportunity to get back in touch with everything and to get back into that racing mindset.”

Confirmed F1 2020 dates: July 5 Austrian GP - Spielberg, July 12 Steiermark GP - Spielberg, July 19 Hungarian GP - Budapest, August 2 British GP - Silverstone, August 9 70th Anniversary GP - Silverstone, August 16 Spanish GP - Barcelona, August 30 Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps, September 6 Italian GP - Monza

