Alex Albon insists he is not thinking about his prospects in Formula One in 2020 ahead of a potentially crucial few races, starting with the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

The 23-year-old, who was raised in Bures, swapped seats with Pierre Gasly from Toro Rosso to Red Bull last month, and has made a big impression with four top-six finishes in as many races.

A decision is likely to be made after the Mexican Grand Prix, on October 27, as to who will take the seat in 2020, but Albon says his sole focus is on the here and now.

Alex Albon talks with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in the garage (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

“I think people think there is a lot of pressure at the moment, but there really isn’t,” he told F1i.com.

“For me, it’s learning and seeing how it goes. I’m not really focused on next year and all that talk.

“It’s more just focused on this and the present time, maximising each race.”

Albon, a former pupil at Littlegarth School, sits eighth in the drivers’ standings heading into round 17 of the championship at the Suzuka Circuit this weekend.

“I’m really excited for Suzuka as it’s going to be my first Japanese Grand Prix,” he said.

“I have raced at the track once before but only karts, so I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s like in an F1 car.

“The main circuit looks really fun and it’s the track I’ve been looking forward to most this year.

“This is obviously a big weekend for us as it’s Honda’s home race so we’re hoping for a good result for the fans.”