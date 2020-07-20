His Red Bull Racing team-mate finishing second after a crash may have stole the headlines, but Alex Albon certainly enjoyed his Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Bures-raised Formula 1 driver found himself starting from 13th on the grid at a track at which over-taking manoeuvres are far from straight forward.

But the former Nayland schoolboy demonstrated his driving talents by battling his way through the traffic to finish fifth and claim 10 championship points.

Alex Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Racing Point RP20 Mercedes during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 05, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Joe Klamar/Pool via Getty Images) (37926150)

“It was a good race and I had a lot of fun with my elbows out,” he said of Sunday’s race round the Hungaroring.

“If you had told me we’d be P5 after yesterday I would have jumped at it.

“Today was never going to be easy starting from P13 but we had a good start and we made our way through the field.

Alex Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing poses for a photo during the Red Bull Racing RB16 Filming Day at Silverstone Circuit on June 25, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) (37926179)

“It’s not easy to overtake at this circuit so we had to do some big moves to get past people. Every move you do is always on the limit here but it worked out for us and I enjoy the battles as it's nice to put on a show.

“When we fight we tend to come out on top and the car is good on the brakes so it’s nice to make these moves.

"We lost quite a lot of time in traffic today behind the Ferraris otherwise I think we would have been closer but the car was really good and when we were in clean air we were fast and very competitive."

He added: “I’m happy with the result and it’s good points for the team after such a tricky day yesterday so I think we have to be thankful.”

It leaves the Milton Keynes-based driver fifth in the championship standings ahead of this weekend’s break before the action resumes in the British Grand Prix, the first of consecutive rounds at Silverstone.

