Freddie King is in line to make his injury comeback tonight (8pm) as AFC Sudbury Under-18s bid to reach the FA Youth Cup First Round Proper for the third time in five years.

They will have to negotiate their way past visiting Hornchurch, whose first team play a step higher than Mark Morsley’s side, in the third round qualifying stage to keep dreams of a plum draw alive. Last season saw them bow out at Cambridge United.

Striker King, who has made nine first-team appearances this season scoring three times, broke his toe in mid September but is ready to return.

AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Town U23 - Freddie King.Pic - Richard Marsham. (14084983)

“Freddie King will be playing,” said Danny Laws, academy director of football and youth development.

“He nearly played on Saturday (for the reserves), but we did not risk it.”

Other first team players involved will be Lewis O’Malley, who carries the captain’s armband, Liam Bennett and Sam Girling. The latter scored a hat-trick in the last round when AFC thumped Felixstowe & Walton United 11-0.

FOOTBALL - Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final - AFC Sudbury v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: Danny Laws....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (9985505)

But Laws is very aware tonight’s game will pose a very different challenge.

“Whoever we get at this stage of the competition wants to get that chance of playing in the first round proper and get to play a Football League club at a nice stadium,” he said.

“They will be a good standard with a few of the first-team squad but we have home advantage which is massively important for us.

“Hopefully it will draw a bit of a crowd for us, like last year.”