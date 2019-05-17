Coach Dave Cannon was pleased with how his AFC Sudbury side dealt with the weight of expectation as they won the Suffolk FA Under-18 Midweek Cup for a fourth season in a row last Thursday.

AFC Sudbury celebrate at the final whistle on Friday Picture: Mecha Morton

The AFC youngsters actually fell behind early on to their opponents Walsham-le-Willows at Portman Road, but thereafter they showed just why they were regarded overwhelming favourites before kick off, following up three first-half goals with one more after the break to win 4-1.

It was certainly an experienced Sudbury side that took the pitch, with those in the starting line-up having racked more than 140 Bostik League North Division appearances for the first team this season.

That alone brings with it a heightened level of expectancy and Cannon believes his players are coping with that well.

“The key is that they stick to the process and believe in what we are telling them, which is what they did,” he said.

“We have scored four goals tonight, but we want to improve on that, score five, six or seven.

“Trophies are important because you have to learn how to win these type of games. They can then go forward with a winning mentality.

“They do not dominate adult football like they do their age group, so this is a different pressure. This requires them to win because there is a level of expectancy and people looking to cause an upset against them.

“We have to teach our boys how to deal with that because if they are going to be regulars in our first team or even higher, they need to deal with pressure.

“A lot of these boys come from places where they are used to winning and some times they have not had to be at 100 per cent to win.

“Day in and day out they have the highest demands made of them. They have to keep improving, and nights like tonight show that is what they are doing.”

Jack Spampantao’s dipping shot from distance gave Walsham a sixth-minute lead, but after that it was largely one-way traffic.

It took Sudbury just six minutes to restore parity as left-back Ross Crane pounced on some hesitancy in the Walsham defence to break into the box and fire inside the far post from a narrowing angle.

The likes of captain Adam Hanson, Oliver Gravett and Tom Maycock were then all thwarted by impressive Walsham goalkeeper Dan Stobbart, and it was not until first-half stoppage time that Sudbury – playing in their changed red strip – took control of the scoreline.

Isaac Skubich broke the Walsham resistance with a low finish from the edge of the box and the attacking midfielder made it 3-1 less than 60 seconds later, this time via a volley from Liam Bennett’s right-wing cross that was too powerful for Stobbart.

Skubich’s quickfire double knocked the stuffing out of the Walsham challenge and the game was up five minutes after the restart when Crane’s cross caused confusion in the box, leaving the alert Gravett to find the back of the net from close range.

After that it was all about game management for Sudbury, who rarely gave Walsham any encouragement.

Their best chance of a fifth goal, meanwhile, was presented to Gravett as he raced on to Hanson slide rule pass in the 74th minute, but with just Stobbart to beat he shot well wide.

Sudbury face Walsham again tonight at Diss Town in the final of the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championship (7.30pm).

AFC: Wright, Bennett, Crane (Sayer), Hammett (Gardiner), Grimwood (Berkane), Altintop, Gravett (Read), Hanson, King (Buckles), Skubich, Maycock

Attendance: 471

Free Press Man of the Match – Isaac Skubich: His two goals in stoppage time put AFC in control