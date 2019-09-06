Mark Morsley will not be letting his AFC Sudbury side underestimate their lower-league opposition when they travel to Lincolnshire to face Deeping Rangers in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday (3pm).

The runners-up in the Step 5 Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division last term have already claimed a Step 4 FA Cup scalp.

“They beat Bedford (Town) away from home 1-0, so they are clearly a good side. We will have to be on our mettle for that game,” said Morsley, whose side are looking to progress past the first qualifying round for the seventh straight season, having already seen off divisional rivals Felixstowe & Walton United.

AFC Sudbury 2019/20 Season.Mark Morsley Pic - Richard Marsham. (13477002)

“Last year we did very, very well (3rd Q) and the two years I have been here we have done very well in both FA competitions,” he said.

“The league is always my priority but we are not going to undersell a great competition we want to do well in. We will certainly go full strength and try and win it.”

He added: “They are clearly a decent side but there could be a lot worse draws. But then we have got to deal with the journey (89 miles) and somewhere different.

“We have got a full coach going though, so we will have good support.”

Morsley rested a host of players for Tuesday’s opening Velocity Trophy (league cup) match but Saturday’s tie, with £4,500 in prize money for the winners, may be too soon for defender Adam Bailey-Dennis’ return from a groin injury.

“We are not going to rush him back because he has this nasty thing with his leg and his groin, so we will see how that goes,” he said. “But Joe Grimwood played well today (Saturday) in his place, so it is not a problem and we’ve got cover.

“We won’t rush Adam back. We’ll get him fit before he comes back into the side.”

Their Deeping Market-based opponents, known as The Clarets, have not had a great start to their league campaign with just one win from their opening four matches (one draw and two defeats). They lost 2-1 at Leicester Nirvana on Saturday.

AFC go into the game in 8th place in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division, having recorded their first back-to-back league wins of the season; with Saturday’s thrilling 4-3 last-gasp victory at home to bottom-of-the-table Romford coming after the highly-pleasing 4-1 bank holiday Monday success at Histon.