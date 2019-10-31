AFC Sudbury have announced their FA Youth Cup tie at Bristol Rovers' Memorial Ground, coming as a reward for beating Bowers & Pitsea this week, will take place next Tuesday (November 5).

As a result the club have also said that they have reached an agreement with local rivals Bury Town to postpone their scheduled Isthmian League Velocity Trophy Group 1 match, due to a contingent of Danny Laws' Under-18s side being first-team regulars.

Both club's penultimate group match in the competition, with Sudbury currently second-from-bottom and unable to qualify and Bury presently top, has been re-scheduled for the following Tuesday; November 12 (7.45pm).

On the club's website it said: "AFC Sudbury would like to thank Ben Chenery, Bury Town manager for helping us move this fixture to allow volunteers and supporters to take in both matches."

A kick-off time for the FA Youth Cup game in Bristol has not yet been announced but it is set to be an evening fixture with Sudbury running a supporters' coach leaving at 12noon on the day.

Anyone wishing to book a seat, for £15, is advised to contact Darren Theobald or Joe Grimwood asap in the club office on 01787 376213 or darren.theobald@afcsudbury.co.uk or 07872 969230.