Luke Mallett says Sunday’s home game with Newmarket Town Ladies will be a chance for his AFC Sudbury Women’s side to ‘redeem themselves’ after letting a half-time lead slip at Needham Market.

A Rebecca Stephenson free kick, to break the deadlock at Blomfields towards the end of the half, had been the least the AFC manager believed they deserved as they went into the interval with a 1-0 lead.

But he was shocked to see how his young side then responded in the second period, for which Needham had to send out an outfield player in goal due to a suspected dislocated finger for keeper Amber Leeks.

Football: ..Needham Womens Vs AFC Sudbury Ladies..Lois Balfour takes the ball into the corner late on in the game against sudbury ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (21480644)

A contrasting display saw them end up missing out on only a second victory in Eastern Region Division One North, losing 3-1 and leaving them with three points from their opening four matches following their relegation.

“It was definitely a game of two halves for me,” said Mallett, who took over the reins from Katie Burrows in the summer.

“In the second half we did not really turn up and it was almost like we wanted to sit back and defend.

“We did not control the ball like we did in the first half and as the game went on they got stronger and the experience they had in their side really showed.”

Football: ..Needham Womens Vs AFC Sudbury Ladies..Needhams Striker Lois Balfour holds of sudbury defender ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (21480643)

Mallet’s use of the club’s first intake of academy players means the Yellows had at least five 16-year-olds on the pitch at one point. And he accepts that bouncing straight back up to the Premier Division, following relegation last season, is not a realistic aim.

“With the talent we have got I do strongly believe we have the ability to do it (challenge at the top); we showed it in the Cambridge game when we won 2-1, but I think I underestimated in Suffolk where things are at with under-16 girls football as a lot of them are still playing nine-a-side. It makes it a big step up as they are lacking that experience of 11-a-side bigger pitches. It is a bit of a shock to them.”

After falling 2-1 behind, Sudbury did still have a great chance to draw level in Sunday’s game when they were awarded a penalty. Butstand-in keeper Milly Carter made a great save, springing acrobatically to her right to tip the ball wide via a deflection off the post.

A brace from Amber Sparkes had preceded that and the penalty save ended a period of Sudbury pressure.

Football: ..Needham Womens Vs AFC Sudbury Ladies..Needhams Tayler Cooke picks up the ball in her own half ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (21480642)

The hosts then went on to put the result beyond doubt with a Louis Balfour strike with less than 10 minutes to go for their first league victory, following their promotion from the Suffolk Women’s League.

Sunday’s opponents Newmarket (5th) go into the game at King’s Marsh following a 2-1 defeat at home to leaders Cambridge.

