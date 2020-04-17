It is 16 years ago that AFC Sudbury reached the second of three successive FA Vase finals. Captain Chris Tracey spoke to RUSSELL CLAYDON about their trip to Birmingham City’s St Andrews to face Winchester City…

Of the three Carlsberg FA Vase trophies AFC Sudbury reached between 2003 to 2005, it was the middle one – a 2-0 defeat to Winchester City – which Chris Tracey says the players have not lost the least sleep over down the years.

With Keith Martin’s assistant Gary Harvey having stepped into the manager’s hotseat, the squad had the benefit of the lessons learnt at Upton Park in a 2-1 loss to Brigg Town 12 months earlier.

Former AFC Sudbury captain Chris Tracey with some newspaper memories of the FA Vase defeat to Winchester City (33475047)

But at St Andrew’s on Sunday, May 16 2004 they soon found their gameplan blown out of the water.

Former Reading youngster Andy Forbes fired in his 76th goal of the season in the 19th minute to put the Hampshire-based Wessex League double winners in the driving seat.

AFC skipper Tracey accepts they could have been put out of sight in those first 30 tortuous minutes for the 2,500 Yellows supporters who had travelled to Birmingham City’s ground, with Wembley being redeveloped.

AFC Sudbury players are led in a huddle by their captain Chris Tracey (left of 7) during their FA Vase run to the final in 2003/04Picture: AFC Sudbury (33405390)

Harvey’s side did grow into the game though but a moment of madness from Neil Calver 13 minutes from time, pulling down captain Danny Smith, saw a penalty conceded and his side reduced to 10 men.

Right midfielder Sean Dyke duly converted the penalty and, despite Gary Bennett hitting the post late on, an unlikely comeback in the punishing heat never really looked likely.

“Winchester, I would say, are the only side that I felt well and truly beat us,” said Tracey, who went on to manage AFC between 2011 to 2013 with the towering centre-back having played 341 appearances for them.

“They were a very well organised, disciplined side, very much along the lines of ourselves.

Sam Banya is pictured in the Winchester City final matchday programme celebrating scoring in AFC Sudbury's FA Vase semi-final second leg at ColnePicture: AFC Sudbury (33405356)

“They managed to shackle our threat going forward that we were renowned for and they had a guy up front, Andy Forbes, who had scored 74 goals that season. With his strike partner Ian Mancey, they were a real handful, and we found it difficult to get to grips with them.

“We liked to play 3-5-2 and we played that system quite a lot, and not many teams did at that time but funnily enough, they did.

“Their two wide players were better than ours on the day. And (that says something) when you think that Paul Betson and Terry Rayner were head-and-shoulders above anything in our league and teams we came up against, with their energy, crossing ability and goals those two used to chip in for us.

AFC Sudbury's Chris Tracey holds aloft a trophy. (33405855)

“In the other finals I was involved in with the club I felt we were unfortunate, however, that was the one where we got beaten by a better side on the day. It was still obviously massively disappointing.”

Looking back at the run to the final Tracey, who is in his second managerial spell with Essex & Suffolk Border League Premier Division side West Bergholt - and even had a 15-minute cameo for their reserves against Sudbury’s academy side in January just ahead of his 50th birthday – felt two ties in particular spoke volumes about that side.

“We beat Lowestoft 5-1 in the first game and for us and Lowestoft that was an unheard of result,” he said.

Thesemi-final pitted them against Colne, the Lancashire side who took up the mantle of folded Colne Dynamos. The latter had denied Sudbury Town an FA Vase final appearance at the last hurdle in 1987/88.

It turned out to be an epic tussle, with Sudbury progressing 4-3 on aggregate.

Going from 1-0 up at home in the first leg to suddenly trailing 2-1, Tracey recalls: “Everybody in that team had the utmost belief that we could turn anything around.”

That they did to clinch a 3-2 victory right at the death via substitute Dean Francis’ goal before carrying out what he described as “one of the most complete, professional away performances in the Vase”. After more than 1,000 senior games he believes the wind that day in Lancashire (it saw Burnley’s game called off) made it the toughest weather conditions he has played in.

Having not got the chance to lift the famous trophy, and having indeed been left out of the following year’s final at the age of 35, Tracey’s fondest memory of those runs were the people they took with them.

“The one thing that was really, really fantastic about those days in the Vase was the numbers of people who travelled all the way across the country to follow us. And with me living in the town at the time it was a really fantastic time for football.”

