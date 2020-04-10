It is 17 years ago that AFC Sudbury reached the first of three successive FA Vase finals. Lee Norfolk spoke to RUSSELL CLAYDON about a fine run which ended with a bitter taste for the Yellows and their travelling army at West Ham United’s Upton Park.

Although he accepts the occasion may have got the better of them, Lee Norfolk felt lady luck was clearly not on AFC Sudbury’s side as they fell to defeat in their first FA Vase final in 2002/03.

Against Lincolnshire-based 1996 winners Brigg Town at West Ham United’s Upton Park, Keith Martin’s glorious managerial reign ended on a bum note as his side lost 2-1.

Lee Norfolk with his AFC Sudbury FA Vase runner-up medals and memoribilia (33113563)

But they were left cursing their luck at the final whistle as they recovered from a second-minute opener with a 28th-minute Terry Ranyner close-range finish, only for a series of key moments to go against them in the second half.

The Zebras supporters, whose total of 1,200 was vastly outnumbered by their Suffolk counterparts in a crowd of more than 6,000, are likely to remember Steve Carter’s long-range free kick as a beautiful wonder strike.

But what proved to be the winning goal was anything but in former Ipswich Town midfielder Norfolk’s recollections.

The AFC sudbury players, mascots and manager Keith Martin line up ahead of the FA Vase final with Brigg Town at Upton ParkPicture: AFC Sudbury (33113885)

“I came on as a substitute with about half-an-hour to go and I remember being put to stand in front of that free kick,” said the player who made 268 appearances for AFC, scoring 58 goals, and later went on to become assistant manager under Mark Morsley in 2017 to 2019.

“It was right out on the touchline and almost as far back as the halfway line.

“I thought it was just going to go into the box for a header as he wasn’t going to do anything else from there.

“But he has taken it and scuffed it and it has just whizzed over and gone in under the crossbar. It deceived Dean Greygoose in goal. It was a fluke winner.”

Lee Norfolk leads the applause on the pitch at Birmingham City's St Andrews following defeat in the final to Winchester City in 2003/04Picture: AFC Sudbury (33116527)

Like the first early setback though, with there being no doubt former Scunthorpe United midfielder Steve Housham’s stunning opener which found the top corner was down to precise finishing, AFC responded positively.

But while substitute Lee Owen and Gary Bennett were denied equalisers by great saves, it was the penalty in stoppage time that never was after striker Sam Banya was bundled over that left a bitter taste.

Reports from the game state the referee’s assistant flagged for an AFC spot kick, but referee Mick Fletcher played on.

A pullout poster from the Suffolk Free Press of the AFC Sudbury team who went to Upton Park for the FA Vase final with Brigg Town after winning the Jewson Eastern Counties League and Suffolk Premier Cup (33114069)

“In my opinion it was disgraceful really as it was a blatant penalty,” said Norfolk, the first New Zealand-born player to play in the Premier League.

However, the 44-year-old is happy to accept their mindset on the day probably was what really cost captain Chris Tracey’s side lifting the FA Vase that day.

He explained: “We all got suited and booted beforehand and turned up to see Brigg Town in their tracksuits.

“No disrespect but they looked a bit rag-arsed really, and having watched them kick about on the pitch, I think the boys thought ‘these are not that organised’. And I think we under-estimated them a bit.”

Having come unstuck in the semi-final to divisional rivals Tiptree United the previous season, only their fourth campaign since the merger between Sudbury Town and Sudbury Wanderers, the significance of the occasion itself may have proved a stumbling block to their chances.

Lee Norfolk with his FA Vase runner-up medals and memoribilia, including Suffolk Free Press cuttings (33134583)

Norfolk, who left his coaching role at AFC last October but still trains the under-12s at Ipswich Town Academy, said: “It was the biggest game in some players’ careers up to then and that may have got to them.

“We certainly did not do ourselves justice on that day as we did not perform like we could.

“Brigg were quite a hard-working industrial team and they managed to cancel us out.”

He added: “With Porky (Andrew Claydon) up there with (Gary) Bennett, who both complimented each other well, you thought one of them will score.

“We also had Sam (Banya) as a striker on the bench who we knew can make an impact, and he did win a penalty that should have got us back in it.

“Then you had the likes of Tony Spearing, Chris Tracey and Aaron Gardiner to give us that experience.”

Looking back at the run itself,AFC had shown just why they were about to complete a hat-trick of successive Jewson Eastern Counties League Premier Division titles that season by only conceding two goals across eight games ahead of the final. At the other end, they fired in 24 goals.

In the fifth round (last 16), Cornwall hosts Blazeley FC almost got the better of them when they went 1-0 ahead in extra-time, only for a Bennett equaliser to force a replay.

With the visitors to Suffolk having a man sent off towards the end of the first half, the Yellows comfortably put them out of sight, winning 7-1.

Norfolk remembers bumping into now retired champion boxer Ricky Hatton in a bar ahead of the quarter-final in Manchester against Mossley. But the Yellows gave him nothing to cheer about in the game itself with a 2-0 victory.

Other notable results saw them come away from Durham City 4-0 victors in the fourth round, with Bennett claiming a hat-trick, while Hanwell Town were thumped 6-0 at King’s Marsh in the previous round with Claydon claiming the match-ball and Bennett settling for two.

“It was a pretty decent record, considering we conceded two in the final,” said Norfolk.

“I think the key thing with all the finals was that we were never leading in any of them, and that was a massive thing for us as it was not what we were used to.

“I feel if we had taken the lead in any of those games we would have gone on and won it.”

