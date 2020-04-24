It is 15 years ago that AFC Sudbury reached the last of three successive FA Vase finals. Gary Harvey was manager for the last two and spoke to RUSSELL CLAYDON about not making it third time lucky…

Saturday, May 14, 2005 was supposed to be the day AFC Sudbury completed their crusade to lift the FA Vase before parading it back in the town.

But it was an all-too-familiar sinking feeling that flooded through those in yellow and blue at the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur’s White Hart Lane, following a humdinger of a contest with Didcot Town.

Former AFC Sudbury manager Gary Harvey reminisces with his FA Vase memories (33765914)

The 3-2 defeat, in front of a crowd of 8,862, still weighs heavy on the conscience of then manager Gary Harvey, for one big reason.

“I couldn’t really explain how disappointed I was and still am for the people of Sudbury and all the people at the football club,” said the now 63-year-old whose influence at the club still lives on through his company’s shirt and stadium sponsorship with Sudbury-based firm MEL Aviation.

“I had got to Wembley with Sudbury Town and watched them and then we had two previous finals and the people of the town and the surrounding areas areas came out in numbers to support us all over the country and it was just a disappointment for them. I literally could have cried at the final whistle for them.

AFC Sudbury manager Gary Harvey pictured with the FA Vase trophy ahead of the 2005 final at Tottenham Hotspurs' White Hart LanePicture: AFC Sudbury (33765742)

“I just thought it was something the town needed to bring back.”

The players who had just won the Eastern Counties League for the fifth straight season had been determined to capture the FA Vase for their team-mate Aaron Gardiner, who had suddenly collapsed and died at the age of 33 a year earlier. They all wore black armbands at White Hart Lane and were led out by his three daughters.

But just like in the previous two years, they went behind, to a route one goal finished by Stuart Beavon in the 53rd minute.

Belief soared back when Shane Wardley’s stunning strike found the net in the 65th minute, but the same player put through his own net soon after to restore the Oxfordshire side’s lead.

AFC Sudbury's Steve Day consoles kit man Darren Mills after the FA Vase final defeat to Winchester City at Brimingham City in 2003/04Picture: Sue Winch (33765758)

Another route one goal in the second of two added minutes, again from Beavon, effectively put the nail in the coffin at 3-1. Neil Calver gave a brief glimmer of hope by putting away a penalty with almost the last kick of the game after Gary Bennett had been fouled.

“I am sure with five minutes more we would have done it and got the equaliser,” said Harvey, who managed AFC for one more season, their last before promotion to the Isthmian League, before his increasing work commitments took priority.

“Of the three finals that was the game that we really should have won.

AFC Sudbury manager Gary Harvey celebrates victory at Colne in the semi-final of the FA Vase in the 2003/04 seasonPicture: Sue Winch(33765783)

“There was just one difference between the teams and that was a young man called Stuart Beavon that played. And Stuart went on after that to play League football, he was only a youngster.

“We had our own talisman in Gary Bennett and for whatever reason we played three finals and Gary couldn’t find the net, which was extremely unusual. He was a real goalscorer and had played at a higher level.”

Indeed, looking back now, while believing he made the right call with leaving club captain Chris Tracey out of the squad after his comeback from injury did not go well, Harvey says he should have started Sam Banya.

The popular forward had sat on the bench in all three finals. But he had scored some important goals in the run-up to the final, including the decisive penalty in the 5-4 semi-final shootout win at Bedlington Terriers, after the sides had been locked at 3-3 after two matches.

AFC Sudbury players run to their supporters to celebrate Terry Rayner's equalising goal in the FA Vase final with Brigg Town in 2002/03 at West Ham United's Upton ParkPicture: Sue Winch (33765777)

As well as fondly recalling that ‘bouncing bomb’ of a penalty after he had put the ball in a divot, leaving Harvey’s heart in his mouth, he was ever grateful to his telling contribution in the quarter-final at home to Stourbidge (4-1 win).

“We were actually down in that one and I took Gary Bennett off and bear in mind he played at Colchester and he was a real pro,” he said.

“When Gary walked past me he looked and me and said ‘you better have got this right’ and I said ‘Sam, go and do it’ and Sam Banya, would you believe, went on and scored and then in the melee with everyone diving on top of him got injured and had to come off! It could only happen to Sam.”

Someone else who they would not have got to White Hart Lane without, says Harvey, was his trusty scout, Tony Simpson, who the club mourned after he died from a heart attack in July 2018.

AFC Sudbury's 'maginificent support' at the Colne away leg semi-final in 2004Picture: Sue Winch (33765745)

“He travelled all over, up to Colne before we played them (03/04 semi-final), and being an ex-policeman his reports read a bit like a crime report,” said Harvey. “They were very detailed right down to how much a burger and hotdog cost and a mark out of 10!

“He truly did a magnificent job for me and we picked up lots of little things that helped us to get where we did.”

Turning his attention back to what proved to be the club’s last Vase final though, Harvey said: “That third final really could have gone either way. And that is not just me as a manager saying that, I really did believe that we deserved to win that game. We were just up against someone who had a little bit of something special.”

