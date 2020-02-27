AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley believes AFC Sudbury have a new star in the making after being highly impressed with 16-year-old Alfie Adams' senior debut in a 2-1 win against Grays Athletic at Aveley last night.

With Sean Marks out injured, teenager Freddie King unavailable, Kyle Cassell going down ill and another senior selection set to cup tie Shane Temple in the Suffolk Senior Cup, Morsley decided to turn to first-year scholar Adams to fill the void.

A call on Wednesday morning, the day of the game, to him came after he scored four goals as a second-half substitute for AFC Sudbury's Under-18s side in their 7-2 Thurlow Nunn Youth League home win against Little Oakley.

AFC Sudbury debutant Alfie Adams almost scored from this shot at Aveley against Grays Athletic. After rounding the keeper, the 16-year-old's shot was deflected just wide off a defender's boot

It was a plan that proved successful as the 16-year-old caught the eye in a great opening half-an-hour for the Yellows which saw centre-back Adam Bailey Dennis head home a Callum Harrison corner four minutes in before former Colchester United U23s player Harrison himself doubled their advantage with a fine chipped effort inside 20 minutes.

Teenager Lewis O'Malley headed past his own goalkeeper just before the interval to reduce their lead to a single goal.

But AFC were able to hold out to take all three points in a goalless second half, with Grays hitting the crossbar, Paul Walker pulling off a good save and Liam Bennett headed off the line late on, after Grays had Steve King sent off in the 79th minute.

It was the Yellows' first away victory in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division since November 19 at Saturday's visitors Heybridge Swifts (3pm) and move them up two places in the table to 13th.

Morsley was full of praise for the way Adams handled a late call-up to the first-team, saying: "He has quietly flown under the radar but has scored a lot of goals in the under-17s.

"He has actually got more goals than Shane Temple, who hit the headlines with his goals against Maldon & Tiptree in the league cup (Velocity Trophy).

"Kyle (Cassell) was ill but said he would have a couple of hours kip and drive down and play for us, but I said no.

"I spoke to Danny (Laws, academy chief and firs-team assistant) and said shall we go like for like and he said yes.

"We got Alfie signed yesterday afternoon and I phoned him and asked him how he felt about playing for the first-team tonight, and he said he was fine with it.

"He did not play like a 16-year-old nervous on his debut and he is obviously a special talent.

"The lads were great with him as well. Danny shouted at him mercilessly throughout but he does that with them all!"

Reflecting on the game, he said: "We played very well in the first half-an-hour and could have been four or five goals up.

"Both goals we scored were good. Callum Harrison's second goal was exceptional – it was like scoring with a sand iron."

He added: "They hit the bar and Paul Walker made a good save in the second half but we also had a number of chances and if it had not ended in a win for us it would have been a disappointment."

It came after the frustration of seeing a victory slip away from a late goal conceded at Canvey Island in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Having fallen behind, second-half goals from Baris Altintop and Callum Harrison (penalty) looked like securing the Yellows all three points, but a stoppage-time effort from George Woodward for the play-off chasers ensured the spoils were shared.

