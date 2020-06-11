As exclusively revealed in today's Free Press, AFC Sudbury gave our readers the first look at their new kits for 2020/21 – which for the first time are set to worn by all of the club’s teams.

It comes as a result of the Yellows signing a new potential five-year shirt sponsorship deal – said to be worth five figures – with Sudbury-based external shading manufacturer Caribbean Blinds.

Previously, different sponsors and/or kits designs had been used across different sections within the club, something chairman Andrew Long is proud to be able to change for the upcoming season.

Sudbury company Caribbean Blinds will be on all AFC Sudbury shirts throughout the club for at least the next two seasons. Picture from left are: AFC Sudbury commerical director Roger Peck, Caribbean Blinds operations director Brad Dantzic, Caribbean Blinds managing director Stuart Dantzic and AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long (36121911)

“We are thrilled that Caribbean Blinds have agreed to sponsor the shirts of every team playing under our banner for at least the next two seasons, and we hope that the arrangement will continue for much longer than that,” he said, with a three-year extension coming into effect automatically unless either party terminates it.

“It strengthens our #OneClub philosophy and it is wonderful to be able to do this with the generous support of a local company who are exactly the type of business that we wanted to build a long-term relationship with.”

Caribbean Blinds replaces The MEL Group on the front of the men’s first-team shirts, with the latter having extended their naming rights on the King’s Marsh Stadium, to be continued to be known as The MEL Group Stadium for the next five years.

AFC Sudbury players model the new Caribbean Blinds-sponsored home and away shirts for 2020/21 (from left:) Ben Hammett, Georgia Sleep and Joe GrimwoodPicture: AFC Sudbury (36444723)

Family-run firm Caribbean Blinds initiated its relationship with AFC Sudbury in October 2019, when it announced its sponsorship of the recently-formed Girls Academy. The academy sponsorship will continue alongside the home and away shirts for both men and women’s teams across all age groups, from youths to academy and the first team.

Stuart Dantzic, managing director at Caribbean Blinds, which has been trading since 1987, said: “Having been a key employer in Sudbury since 2000, with most of our workforce from here and the surrounding areas, it was great to be able to support the club who are a key part of the Sudbury community.

“Along with bringing the community together through sport, AFC Sudbury is actively involved in charity and fund-raising activity and is an all-inclusive club from grassroots that helps children and youngsters live out their passion and excel in the sport which also supporting education.”

The new home kit features blue diagonal strips across the shoulders as well as a blue ‘V’ shape down from the neckline.

The traditional blue colour is kept for the away kit with white shoulder and neckline detail strips.

As previously reported, the club have changed kit manufacturers from Errea to Hummel on a new three-year deal. Total Football of Ipswich are stocking the new range with free name and number printing through their website here.

Read more BusinessFootballSudbury