A Freddie King strike six minutes from time finally broke Walsham-le-Willows' resistance at Diss Town's Brewers Green Lane tonight to see AFC Sudbury make it three successive Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championships.

Nathan Read captialised on Walsham throwing everyone up for a corner deep into added time to seal a 2-0 victory in what was a thrilling play-off final.

AFC Sudbury had comfortably won the South division with just one defeat in 18 matches and a goal difference of 109, while Walsham had won the Central division by two points with 14 wins from 20 matches.

AFC Sudbury celebrate their win. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

Just like he had at Portman Road seven days previously in AFC's eventual 4-1 success in the Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final, goalkeeper Dan Stobbart proved to be a thorn in Sudbury's side as his excellence ensured the Yellows were made to sweat right until the dying embers to reclaim the trophy.

For Alan Harris' Walsham side it was the first ever time they had reached this stage of the championship, having previously been knocked out in the semi-finals.

In a lively first half both sides had chances to break the deadlock with holders AFC Sudbury left frustrated by the excellence of goalkeeper Dan Stobbart, while only the woodwork stopped Matt Glove putting Walsham ahead.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

Sudbury centre-back Baris Altintop volleyed not far over the bar before Ollie Gravett's header comfortably found the hands of Dan Stobbart early on.

Up the other end, Walsham's first chance saw Jack Spampantao's curling effort held by Sam Wright.

It was the Willows' goalkeeper who had the crowd applauding him in the 12th minute though as he produced an acrobatic save to keep out a fierce Fred King effort from inside the penalty area. From the corner, Joe Grimwood headed over while Walsham then broke up the other end but Spampantao's speculative effort went over the far post.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

A breathless start continued with Walsham's livelty Glover beating Wright with a low shot from 30 yards only to see it rebound out off the left-hand post before it ended up back in the goalkeeper's grateful hands.

A swashbuckling run from left-back Ross Crane saw him cut in from the byline before forcing Stobbart into a save at his near post, while Gravett fired wide soon after from the edge of the area.

Glover went close again for Walsham up the other end, putting just wide of the right-hand post after he was found unmarked on the edge of the area.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

AFC's moment look to have arrived when King was found in the area in the 22nd minute, but Stobbart came to the rescue again as he saved with his legs.

Some in the ground thought Crane had scored when he fired into the side-netting, while they saw their celebrations of an opener in the 41st minute cut shot when Joe Grimwood was flagged offside after firing in a fierce volley following a free-kick.

The second half saw AFC Sudbury lay siege to the Walsham goal only to find Stobbart inpenetrable until late on.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

Walsham continued to be dangerous on the break though and caused the Sudbury supporters a nervy moment when Glover's floated effort was only just in reach of Wright.

Harvey Hubbard made a good block to deny AFC's Crane before, up the other end, only a good low diving save by Wright kept out Spampantao's from Joe Mower's cross on the hour mark.

Stobbart came to the fore to keep out Tom Maycock before Liam Bennett sent a rasping low effort wide.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

The full-back soon had Stobbart in action again to palm away his fierce effort from the edge of the box, before a superb low reflex save kept out Maycock again.

Stobbart was then quick off his line to snuff out the danger after a long ball put substitute Nathan Read in on goal.

Soon after, it was centre-back Hubbard who came to the rescue again, heading away an Isaac Skubich effort.

With 77 minutes on the clock, Walsham went close to breaking the deadlock with Spampantao's effort from range landing on the roof of the net.

AFC Sudbury celebrate their win. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

Soon after the lively Crane was denied by the legs of Stobbart.

But he could do nothing to keep out King in the 84th minute. The ball broke for the son of professional snooker player Mark King, who was watching on, on the edge of the box and he fired it low inside the left-hand post to spark wild celebrations.

Sudbury looked for the goal to kill off any late fightback but Stobbart made another fine save to keep out Maycock.

The Willows began to flood forward in five minutes of stoppage time and came desperately close to the equaliser, but Wright kept his side ahead with a fingertip save to turn over Taylor Waterson's header following a free-kick.

Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

It was game, set and championship Sudbury in the third minute of added time though as Walsham were caught on the break. Following a corner that Stobbart had gone up for, Gravett's long punt sent Nathan Read chasing hard and the substitute just about won the race ahead of Harry McKeonan before applying the finish into the unguarded net.

There was further drama still to come when Walsham were reduced to 10 men in the fifth added minute as substitute Ben Harris saw red for dissent.

There were some heated exchanges involving players and coaches at the final whistle but it could not take away from what had been a fantastic final with both sides having provided great moments of quality.

AFC Sudbury celebrate their win. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography.

While a good core of the Walsham side can return for another shot next season, it was the end of an era for AFC Sudbury Academy as just four of their 16 will be staying on for next season (Wright, Bennett, Crane and King).

AFC Sudbury: Wright, Bennett, Crane, Hammett, Grimwood, Altintop, Gravett, Hanson (c), King, Skubich, Maycock. Used subs: Read, Berkane, Buckles, Sayer.

Walsham: D Stobbart, Bonrue, Asker, Waterson, Hubbard, Dixon, W Stobbart, Spamantao, Mower, Whitby (c), Glover. Used subs: Harris, Robotis, McKeonan, Stiff.

Refere: Anthony Ashman.

* For reaction from both side's, see next week's papers.