A dominant display saw AFC Sudbury progress to the first round qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup with a goal in each half proving enough at home to Suffolk divisional rivals Mildenhall Town on Saturday.

Manager Mark Morsley went on to describe it as a ‘2-0 annihilation’ from his side as they cruised to victory in the first of two meetings between the sides in 48 hours across league and cup.

With a much-changed line-up to the one that secured their passage through in the Velocity Trophy (Isthmian League Cup) at FC Romania last Wednesday 3-2 (McKenzie, Blackwell, Kelly) the match started at a frantic pace.

A couple of half chances saw Jordan Blackwell and Callum Harrison shoot just wide before Mildenhall created a good opening down the right and forced a corner which led to Joe Asensi having a long-range shot that Paul Walker had to save well.

Mildenhall were having the better play now and on 23 minutes created another chance which again needed Walker to be on top form and save at point-blank range.

But from this AFC managed to counter-attack and from a three-on-two they should have done better as Harrison and Blackwell went clear only for the ball to bog down under the former’s feet and prevent him from getting a good shot away.

It only served to spur the hosts on though with a dangerous cross almost being tuned in by a Mildenhall defender before Ben Hunter shimmied well to create space but saw his shot fly just over the crossbar.

The next 10 minutes was all AFC with numerous chances all missing the target.

With 37 minutes on the clock AFC had another corner, played short from the right-hand side and then sent over to the far post for Darryl Coakley who headed in from eight yards for a well deserved opener at the break.

The second half saw the introduction of the dangerous John Sands for the visitors and it was not long before they created a great opening which saw a flashing shot go inches wide with Walker at full stretch.

AFC managed to keep their fast tempo going, a trait which had seen them do well in the last few matches.

Billy Holland had a great 25-yard effort before Blackwell was sent through, the ‘keeper managing to save his effort.

Hunter also saw a looping effort go just over.

Then on 67 minutes, with Mildenhall pushing up the field, AFC managed to break away and score the crucial second goal. Blackwell ran strongly from midfield, and with Kelly’s run splitting the defence, he pushed the ball through and Kelly, one-on-one with the ‘keeper made no mistake, putting the FA Cup tie to bed.

There was one further golden chance for AFC when McKenzie was left at the far post and when electing to use his foot instead of his head, missed an almost certain goal.

Morsley commented: “It was so one-sided and we didn’t let them turn up.”

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Altintop, Coakley, Holland, French, Whight (c), Blackwell, Hunter, Kelly (Hayes 76’) , Harrison, Munday (McKenzie 75’). Unused subs: Grimwood, Mills, Skubich.

Attendance: 213

Sponsor’s Man of the Match: Billy Holland.

* Morsley got his wish for another home tie in the FA Cup with Tuesday’s draw seeing them pitted against higher-league Royston Town, who play in Needham Market’s Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Central. The first round qualifying tie will take place a week on Saturday (September 8, 3pm) with £6,000 available in prize money to the winners.