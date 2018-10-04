Mark Morsley admitted AFC Sudbury’s FA Cup exploits took their toll on his side as they exited the Buildbase FA Trophy at the first hurdle for the first time in their history on Saturday.

AFC Sudbury v Egham Town - Issac Skubich on the ball Picture: Clive Pearson (4564291)

A lacklustre Yellows performance at home to Bostik League South Central Division side Egham Town in the extra-preliminary round was eventually punished in the 75th minute as Ashley Lodge converted the second of two penalties for his side.

It followed two energy-sapping FA Cup games with higher-league Bognor Regis Town the previous week though, with last Tuesday’s replay having gone to extra-time before AFC prevailed 3-2. And Morsley was happy to accept that was a factor in a below-par display at the weekend, also revealing he would have played first-year scholars if it had gone to a midweek replay to give his side the best possible chance in their big FA Cup tie at Haringey Borough on Saturday (3pm).

“It was lacklustre,” he admitted. “I think the reality is if we had not given them two penalties they would not have scored.

“It was an awful game really.

“We started brightly but I felt we lacked a bit of energy.

“I do think if you are losing dynamic players as we have, without having Reece Harris and Callum Harrison, it does have an impact.

AFC Sudbury v Egham Town - Ben Hunter Picture: Clive Pearson (4564287)

“Paul Hayes did not get very good service and so was largely ineffective.”

He added: “I do not want to make excuses for them but I do know these things happen.

“It can be hard to always get up for a game, especially when you have had two energy-sapping FA Cup ties in the space of four days.

“In all honestly, I am glad it was the Trophy and not a league and costing us points; we are not going to win the FA Trophy.”

A goalless first half saw a back header from Egham’s Adam Richards, which had to be pushed away for a corner by his goalkeeper, almost gift AFC the lead while Tyler French came to the rescue to head clear from near the goalline with Paul Walker stranded, following a two-on-one break.

Kezie Ibe headed inches wide as the visitors threatened early in the second half.

But the Yellows did not heed the warnings and French upended Sean McCormack in the 68th minute for the first of two penalties which Morsley’s side were to concede. Their relief was palpable on this occasion, though, as Ibe sliced his spot-kick wide.

AFC Sudbury v Egham Town - Paul Walker punches clear Picture: Clive Pearson (4564289)

Just seven minutes later the referee was pointing to the spot in Walker’s area again though, after Joe Whight came in from behind on Rhys Rabess. This time, Lodge stepped up to take and the number eight made no mistake to put the Surrey side 1-0 up.

It was a lead they were not to relinquish though, despite AFC fashioning late chances for McKenzie, who saw a shot blocked by the feet of the goalkeeper as well as flicking a Ben Hunter cross over, and Tom Dettmar, whose effort at goal was too weak.

AFC Sudbury v Egham Town - Tom Dettmar running on to the ball Picture: Clive Pearson (4564276)

Morsley accepted the first of the two penalties as a ‘bad challenge’ in an unnecessary area from young centre-back French, but felt the Whight one was ‘debatable’.

AFC: Walker, Altintop (Sayers 63’), Coakley, Holland, French, Whight (c), Hunter, Dettmar, Hayes (McKenzie 62’), Skubich (Maycock 63’), Blackwell. Unused subs: Grimwood,Whiteman.

Attendance: 226

* AFC Sudbury have moved their exhibition fixture with Ipswich Town to celebrate the opening of their new LED floodlights to Wednesday, October 17 (7.45pm).