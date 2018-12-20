Christmas came early at AFC Sudbury on Saturday with an 8-2 victory which Mark Morsley believes has helped to convince his critics he is steering the Yellows ship in the right direction.

The emphatic victory over Bostik League North Division strugglers Dereham Town was a fitting reward for the majority of the 194 crowd who braved the bitterly cold wet, windy weather.

Sudbury had gone into the match with the worst home record in the division, having picked up just five points from a possible 21.

AFC Sudbury v Harlow Town. AFC Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley. (3063758)

But they made a mockery of that form, with Morsley pointing out those defeats included narrow margins against three of the top four, as a Paul Hayes brace and Callum Harrison goal gave a 3-0 interval lead.

It got even better thereafter with Reece Harris firing in an eight-minute hat-trick from the 53rd minute to double the scoreline before Tom Monk and Mekhi McKenzie also got in on the act, either side of Joe Gatting’s brace in reply for the visitors. And boss Morsley felt the nature of the performance certainly helped to sway some doubters of the job he is doing.

“I suppose the most pleasing thing for me in the afternoon was I heard via one of our supporters a lot of those who had been critical of my approach when I first arrived – and got rid of the experienced players to bring through the youngsters – were saying what a team we are going to have if we can keep these boys together. I have obviously been banging that drum for a long time.

“I have said before I am trying to repeat here what I did at Needham Market, and people forget it took three years and it is about time and having a plan.”

With former professional Hayes getting the scoring going with a sublime touch on the run and chip over the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute, before a lovely curling effort five minutes before the break, Morsley said: “It is no coincidence the last two games have been Paul Hayes’ best games.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Reece Harris scored three goals in AFC’s 8-2 victory over Dereham Town inside eight minutes Picture: Clive Pearson

“He has struggled with fitness and not having a pre-season.

“But in both games, on very different surfaces, we kept possession of the ball very well and it was an excellent performance.”

Harrison’s goal on the stroke of half-time was a lovely curling effort while winger Harris got his quickfire trio started with two great lobbed finishes. His third saw him turn from having his back to goal before firing past the goalkeeper.

Tom Dettmar, who was Morsley’s pick of the players, despite not scoring, put in a great cross for substitute Monk to run on to and volley home.

McKenzie capped off a memorable afternoon by finishing a nice passing move.

Back-to-back wins keeps AFC in ninth place in the table and still nine points off the top five ahead of hosting lowly Mildenhall Town in Wednesday’s Boxing Day fixture (1pm).

Dean Greygooses’ side have only won three of their last 27 league matches and were beaten 6-0 at home to 10th place Brentwood Town on Saturday.

But Morsley feels it is not a fixture his side can take lightly, despite having already beaten them in the FA Cup earlier in the campaign (2-0) and dominated in a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture.

“Dean will want to turn it around and I will expect them to be very motivated,” he said.

The following Tuesday sees the Yellows go to Bury Town (8th) on New Year’s Day (1pm) for another derby.

* AFC Gold week 33: £100 (186) Mrs L McCarthy, Springfield Rd, Sudbury; £10 (170) M Ford, White Horse Ave, Halstead; £10 (199) B Davies, Springfield Rd, Sudbury.