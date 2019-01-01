AFC Sudbury are on their way home from their Bostik League North New Year's Day derby at Bury Town with full honours, having won 3-2.

With an earlier 1pm kick off than normal, 703-spectators battled with their hangover to make the tense encounter between two rivals who are neck-and-neck in the league – both on the cusp of play-off spaces.

And both sides quickly showed they were up for the match with a high tempo game from kick-off.

AFC Sudbury were the first to find the net, despite sustained Bury Town pressure and attacks on their goal, with a well-struck free kick from skipper Joe Whight beating Bury keeper Luis Tibbles.

The score remained 1-0 into the break, although AFC Sudbury scored on the stroke of half-time but saw the goal disallowed for offside.

They then started the stronger of the sides after the break as Paul Hayes played himself into the game, finding a goal in the 65th minute, although there were calls from the crowd claiming it was offside.

He then scored again moments later but it was disallowed as the whistle had been blown for a Hayes foul.

Tom Dettmar then scored a well-hit third goal for his side after breaking down the pitch and making his finish look easy.

Emmanual Machaya then pulled one back in the 89th minute for Bury Town to break the home team's deadlock before Kyran Clements then netted from a corner a minute later to set-up the tense finish.

But AFC Sudbury held on for the full three points to see them climb above Bury Town into sixth position.

Pick up a copy of this week's Suffolk Free Press and Bury Free Press for more reaction and previews for Saturday