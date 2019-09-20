A derby defeat may have left AFC Sudbury still without a win in September and languishing in the bottom third of the table, but manager Mark Morsley feels he witnessed a turning point on Tuesday.

The Yellows manager was in good spirits in the wake of the 3-0 defeat at Bury Town, believing the performance demonstrated there is no need to panic about their sluggish start to the campaign.

“After Saturday’s game at Hullbridge (2-0 loss) and the FA Cup defeat (3-2 to lower-league Deeping Rangers after a replay) I was down and really disappointed with the side. But there is a lot of plus points from today,” he said.

“It is one game of football we have lost but within that game of football there are small areas we can work on but a huge amount of plus points going forward.”

Sudbury, who do not have a game this weekend ahead of Morsley confirming he will put out another academy side in the Velocity Trophy Group One game at Coggeshall Town on Tuesday (7.45pm), currently sit 16th in the table with just six points from their opening six matches, but that does not concern Morsley.

“There is no panic. League positions are inrelevant. There was an element of despair, I felt after Saturday driving home, but there wasn’t tonight.

“I know you are so fired up for a derby and the rest of it but there was a lot of good stuff out there.”

But Morsley also revealed a couple of bad injuries in his squad with confirmation young striker Freddie King has broken a toe, leaving him out for six weeks, while teenage wing-back Harry Critchley suffered a broken wrist during Saturday’s loss at newly-promoted Hullbridge Sports.

That was also a game that saw Rob Harvey, a 20-year-old right-sided winger who earned a one-year contract at Millwall ahead of last season, make his debut after joining on a month’s loan from Braintree Town. But he is someone Morsley makes no secret of wanting to keep on a permanent basis.

“He was at the club years ago, I think in the youths as an under-16 and he is pacey and has got energy and drive,” he said.

Former Millwall winger Rob Harvey, who joined on a dual registeration from Braintre Town, in action on his AFC Sudbury debut at Hullbridge Sports on SaturdayPicture: Steve Screech (16853798)

“He was at Brightlingsea a couple of years ago and then he went off to Millwall and did not play a lot of football and went to Braintree where he did not play a lot of football.

“He needs to reset his football career and play, so he will do it with us. And I hope the move becomes a permanent one as I think he has some bits to work on but he has brought some good stuff to us.

“We never had the option of a natural wide-right player before.”