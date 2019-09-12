Mark Morsley has warned his AFC Sudbury players they will lose at Hullbridge Sports on Saturday and at Bury Town on Tuesday if they cannot rediscover their identity.

His comments come in the wake of the Yellows crashing out of the Emirates FA Cup at the first round qualifying stage for the first time in seven seasons on Tuesday.

Lower-league Deeping Rangers were just minutes from winning Saturday’s tie before Freddie King’s late strike took the game to 2-2 and a replay in Suffolk.

But on Tuesday the Lincolnshire side’s smart counter-attacking style caught AFC cold as they claimed a 3-2 victory.

But it was the way his side played when they had the ball that left the Sudbury boss frustrated.

“Our problem over the two games was that we didn’t play our way,” he said.

“We were probably lucky to get a draw on Saturday and tonight was all about us going out and domineering possession, and we didn’t do that.

“My biggest concern was that we didn’t play with any identity and the things that we were good at we didn’t do.

“I think a lot of players were just prepared to knock the ball long. They were thinking I haven’t got the ball so I can’t make a mistake.

“Our lack of bravery in possession was my biggest disappointment.

“That will have a direct impact on our season if we are going to start to play like that when we have important games.”

Currently eighth, they return to BetVictor Isthmian League North Division action at a Hullbridge Sports (16th) side with four points from their four matches on Saturday (3pm) before their west Suffolk derby at undefeated Bury Town (2nd) on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“We will look forward to the game down there it is normally a pretty good game.

“If we approach those games like we did tonight we will lose them both,” said Morsley.

“Hullbridge will battle us out of the game and Ben’s team will outplay us. It’s as simple as that.

“If that is our approach and our lack of bravery on the ball and know-how when we are in possession we have got some problems to address.”

Former Bury centre-back Adam Bailey-Dennis (groin) could make his return for the Reserves on Saturday at home to Ipswich Wanderers (3pm). Morsley said he could then be involved, probably from the bench, on Tuesday at Bury while Reece Harris (holiday) is also set to be back available for that match.

Reflecting on the FA Cup defeat, Morsley said: “We have gifted three such disappointing goals.

“I am calling Critch (Harry Critchley) out for the second one. The third one what are my defenders doing on the edge of the 18-yard-box from a goal kick?”

He added: “In the first half we did better in many ways.

“We got so many good balls in from wide areas. We just wanted to do the same again, but where did the crosses disappear to? We just didn’t get them.

“We told them they bottled the midfield out and they have got the ball against our three and the space was in the wide areas. It was frustrating.”

