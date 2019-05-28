It was a golden day for AFC Sudbury Academy in Nevada, USA as an extra-time solo effort from marauding left-back Ross Crane saw them win their final against Downtown LVSC 2-1 to lift the Albion Las Vegas Memorial Day Cup.

Academy chief Danny Laws saw his first-year cohort net them a seventh trophy of a remarkable season in what was the penultimate day of their latest annual USA tour.

Speaking to the Free Press from their base in Nevada he said: "It has been the biggest and best tour to date...Vegas style! The girls guesting for the local team reaching the tournament final and the boys winning the tournament with a golden goal.

"It set up a brilliant night's celebration. The whole squad (19 boys and four girls) led by Lewis O'Malley and Feddie King set off in a limbo down Las Vegas strip and up the tallest building Stratosphere!"

Having arrived on Thursday with 19 boys and four girls, going on to visit the University of Nevada and getting to form a guard of honour for Las Vegas Lights as well as taking part in the three-day tournament at the Albion Soccer Club Las Vegas, the academy staff will be reflecting on a highly-successful tour on their flight home tomorrow.

After a showcase warm-up match with Albion Las Vegas, the AFC Sudbury Academy side, with the girls guesting in Albion FC's female side in the tournament, topped their group with three wins from three.

A goal in each half on Saturday, from Jake Horlock and Freddie King, got them off to a flying start with a 2-0 win against Downtown LVSC gaining them nine points (6 for a win, 2 for a draw, 1 for a clean sheet, 1 per goal scored up to 3).

They followed it up with a 4-1 victory over Albion FC to gain nine more points (10 maximum available), having come from behind to an opener inside 41 seconds. Crane scored his first of the tournament after firing in a rebound from Liam Bennett's parried shot before he netted again from Sam Girling's pass.

Rauf Kabangu fired a brace thereafter to complete the scoring.

Sunday saw Sudbury qualify for the semi-finals on Monday with a 5-1 victory against LVSA that saw them collect another nine points.

Freddie King fired them ahead inside the first 10 minutes before Crane netted his third of the tournament for a 2-0 half-time lead.

Jack Renwick's effort from the edge of the penalty area extended the Suffolk side's advantage before further strikes from Jake Horlock sand Joe Osborn before LVSA scored a consolation goal to wipe out the extra point for a clean sheet.

Sudbury won the following morning's semi-final with Albion Soccer 3-1 after Ethan Mathew had put them ahead inside the first minute.

Crane and Kabangu before rattled the crossbar before the latter scored his third goal of the tournament but Albion pulled one back before the interval for 2-1.

A Lewis O'Malley strike eased AFC's nerves to make it 3-1 and confirm their place in the final later in the day.

The showpiece with Downtown LV was a real classic with Reece Langridge's header from a long Freddie King throw-in having given Sudbury an early advantage.

But LV were awarded a penalty and levelled up the scores from it going into half-time.

The second half saw both sides create chances without being able to add to the score, sending the game into a potential two five minutes halves of extra-time.

But with the golden goal rule operating, AFC were able to put their name on the trophy before the half-time whistle after a solo effort from Crane, his fourth of the tournament, sparked wild scenes from the touring side's ranks on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, the quartet of girls from the academy involved in the Albion FC's team, lost on a golden goal in the final by the same scoreline, 2-1. Eloise King had scored in their semi-final victory.